Light-Filled Loft Lists for $14.95M in NYC's Meatpacking District

New York, NY, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interior Marketing Group has partnered with Sotheby’s International Realty to launch a sprawling triplex penthouse loft at 652 Hudson Street in New York’s fashionable Meatpacking District. The three-bedroom home is listed for $14.95M and features interiors transformed and refreshed by IMG’s design team.

“We wanted to play off the incredible natural light that enters this home at all hours of the day,” explained IMG designer Amber Cicardo. “Our in-house contracting team lightened the wall and floor colors to make the home brighter and more modern, while our design team chose sculptural furniture, décor, and art in soothing neutrals both to reflect and counterbalance the vibrant energy and creativity of the surrounding Meatpacking District.”

The approximately 6,151-square-foot interiors offer an open floor plan with ample space for year-round entertaining, while a 1,526-square-foot private roof deck is the perfect oasis in warmer months. With sparkling skyline views, the private terrace is ideal for enjoying your morning coffee or hosting a dinner party under the stars.

Julianne Bond of Sotheby’s describes this home as “a rare opportunity for the discerning downtown buyer that offers light, air, and private outdoor space in the heart of the Meatpacking District.”

The home’s stunning eastern, western, and southern views of New York City evoke Edward Hopper cityscapes from each window of this former warehouse, built in the 1890s to service New York Harbor. Wooden columns within the home are repurposed ships’ masts, which lend to the historic charm of the building, whose former residents include famed journalist Carl Bernstein.

