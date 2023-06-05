New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drinking Places (Alcoholic Beverages) Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464137/?utm_source=GNW

The global drinking places (alcoholic beverages) market is expected to grow from $59.51 billion in 2022 to $65.69 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The drinking places (alcoholic beverages) market is expected to reach $89.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.



The drinking places (alcoholic beverages) market includes revenues earned by entities by providing martinis, manhattans, mojitos, margaritas and different types of food alongside alcoholic and other mixed alcoholic drinks.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Drinking places (alcoholic beverages) refer to establishments whose main activity is the retail sales of alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption, such as beer, ale, wine, and spirits.They have a wide selection of alcoholic beverages, which is the main reason so many individuals choose to spend their free time there.



They also offer a variety of recipes for sophisticated cocktails and other drinks.



Europe was the largest region in the drinking places (alcoholic beverages) market in 2022. The regions covered in the drinking places (alcoholic beverages) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products that drinking places (alcoholic beverages) offer are beverages and foods.Beverages refers to any fermented beverage that uses the intoxicating substance ethanol (CH3CH2OH), such as wine, beer, or distilled spirits.



These are generally consumed by men and women.



Increasing alcohol consumption is significantly contributing to the growth of the drinking places (alcoholic beverages) market going forward.Alcohol consumption refers to the drinking of beverages containing ethyl alcohol.



Pubs and bars help create a positive social environment where friends can gather to drink safely.Hence, increasing alcohol consumption is boosting the sales of drinking places such as bars and pubs.



For instance, in December 2022, according to the Global Beer Consumption Report for 2021 shared by Kirin Holdings Company Limited, a Japan-based integrated beverages company, about 185.60 million kiloliters of beer were consumed worldwide in 2021, a rise of 4.0% from the previous year. Therefore, increasing alcohol consumption is driving the growth of the drinking places (alcoholic beverages) market.



Increasing focus on self-service beer taps is a key trend gaining popularity in the drinking places (alcoholic beverages) market.Companies in the drinking places (alcoholic beverages) market are installing self-service beer taps to increase efficiency and profitability.



For example, in June 2022, Dirty Dog Taphaus, a US-based pub installed self-pour taproom that features a 30-tap self-service beverage system that is powered by iPourIt Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-enabled self-pour technology. It features a rotating selection of craft ciders, beers, and seltzers.



In October 2022, Bira 91, an India-based craft beer brand, acquired The Beer Cafe for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Bira 91 aimed to enhance its presence in bars and taprooms and create India’s first significant D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) platform devoted to beer.



The Beer Cafe is an India-based beer-serving pub chain.



The countries covered in the drinking places (alcoholic beverages) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The drinking places (alcoholic beverages) market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides drinking places (alcoholic beverages) market statistics, including drinking places (alcoholic beverages) industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a drinking places (alcoholic beverages) market share, detailed drinking places (alcoholic beverages) market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the drinking places (alcoholic beverages) industry. This drinking places (alcoholic beverages) market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

