Cement board Global Market Report 2023

The global cement board market is expected to grow from $7.31 billion in 2022 to $7.73 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The cement board market is expected to reach $9.50 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%.



The cement board market consists of sales of cement SIP (structural insulated panel) and ceramic cement boards.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Cement board, also known as back board, refers to a thin layer of concrete with a fiberglass mesh on both sides.The boards’ porous nature after drying makes them easy to stick to grout and mortar.



Cement boards are both heat and fire-resistant and are utilized to increase the wall surface’s impact resistance and strength.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the cement board market in 2022. The regions covered in the cement board market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of cement board are fiber cement board (FCB), wood wool cement board (WWCB), wood strand cement board (WSCB), and cement bonded particle board (CBPB) that are used for flooring, exterior and partition walls, roofing, columns and beams, facades, weatherboard, and cladding, acoustic and thermal insulation, and other applications. These are used by residential, commercial, industrial and institutional end users.



The growing residential and commercial construction is expected to propel the growth of the cement board market going forward.Residential construction refers to construction of private dwelling residential space whereas commercial construction refers to the design and modelling of properties for commercial use.



The cement boards are installed in a diagonal or lateral arrangement to safeguard the building’s foundation in residential and construction.Hence, the increasing residential and commercial construction sector is boosting the sales of cement boards.



For instance, according to the United States Census Bureau, a US-based principal agency of the federal statistical system, in February 2023, the number of privately owned housing units were 1,524,000 on a seasonally adjusted yearly basis, an increase of 13.8% from January 2023. Therefore, the growing residential and commercial construction is driving the growth of the cement board market.



Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the cement board market.Companies operating in the cement board market are adopting innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2020, National Gypsum Company, a US-based producer of drywall gypsum boards, launched PermaBASE® WP Waterproof Cement Board. . PermaBASE WP is meant to be used in moist areas around tubs and showers. By using this solution and treating fastener heads and joints, extra waterproofing coating is not required. The main features include EdgeTech® reinforced edge, moisture and mold resistance, and more.



In June 2022, Swisspearl Group, a Switzerland-based manufacturer of fiber cement building materials, acquired Cembrit for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Swisspearl would expand its international market presence and production sites.



Cembrit is a Denmark-based distributor and manufacturer of fiber cement boards.



The countries covered in the cement board market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



