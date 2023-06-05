New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cable and Other Subscription Programming Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464135/?utm_source=GNW

, RTL Group S.A., Warner Media LLC, Paramount Global, YouTube LLC, CBS Corporation, Netflix Inc., British Broadcasting Corporation, Softbank Corp., Tata Play Limited, The Walt Disney Company, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Sky Limited, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited.



The global cable and other subscription programming market is expected to grow from $361.51 billion in 2022 to $372.96 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The cable and other subscription programming market is expected to reach $411.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.5%.



The cable and other subscription programming include revenues earned by entities by providing subscription plans, add-on services, advertising, pay-per-view cable and subscription programming.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Cable and subscription programming transmit audio and video signals through a wired or wireless network to a receiver device, which displays the content on a television or other viewing device.Cable programming refers to television channels transmitted through a wired network, typically provided by a cable television provider.



Subscription programming is related to content requiring a paid subscription or broadcasting programs on subscription basis.



North America was the largest region in the cable and other subscription programming market in 2022. The regions covered in the cable and other subscription programming market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main technology types of cable and other subscription programming are cable TV, satellite TV, internet protocol TV, and other technology.Cable TV is a distribution technology that delivers television programming through coaxial cables.



These are installed through overhead, and underground installations. The revenues are generated through advertising and subscription.



Increasing demand for online video streaming services is expected to propel the growth of the cable and other subscription programming market going forward.Online video streaming services are the services provided to the subscribers on their subscriptions to a particular subscription programming channels.



Online video streaming services are increasing due to a variety of programming options, reliable viewing experience, bundled packages, and technological advancements. For instance, in March 2023, according to Motion Picture Association, a US-based association, the number of subscriptions to online video streaming services worldwide reached 1.1 billion in 2020. Therefore, the increasing demand for online video streaming services drives the cable and other subscription programming market.



Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the cable and other subscription programming markets.Major companies operating in the market are frequently focusing on technological advancements to stay competitive by adopting new technologies.



The adoption of internet protocol television (IPTV) and over-the-top (OTT) services has enabled companies to reach new markets and offer more flexible and convenient viewing options to consumers.For instance, in March 2022, Disney Star, owned by Disney, a US-based mass media company, announced a host of technological innovations.



The innovations include an association with Dolby, a unique online voting and polling platform with enhanced analytics in the commentary box, mixed reality analysis, and a Behind the Scenes (BTS) technology venture for the IPL event.



In March 2020, Fox Corporation, a US-based media company, acquired Tubi for $440 million.This acquisition by Fox Corporation was intended to diversify the company’s revenue streams, strengthen its presence in the rising streaming sector, expand its digital products, and target a younger audience.



Tubi is a US-based media and streaming services company that offers a wide variety of TV shows and movies.



The countries covered in the cable and other subscription programming market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The cable and other subscription programming market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cable and other subscription programming market statistics, including cable and other subscription programming industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a cable and other subscription programming market share, detailed cable and other subscription programming market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cable and other subscription programming industry. This cable and other subscription programming market research report deliver a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464135/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________