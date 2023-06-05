Demand for Rotomolding Market to Reach US$ 5.9 Billion in 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 5.9%: Transparency Market Research Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global Rotomolding Market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2031. According to Transparency Market Research, sales of rotomolding are slated to total US$ 5.9 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.



The integration of 3D printing technology with rotomolding processes presents exciting possibilities. 3D printing allows for the creation of complex molds with intricate designs, enabling manufacturers to produce highly customized rotomolded products. This technology also facilitates rapid prototyping, reducing the time and cost involved in mold production.

The demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly products is driving the exploration of bio-based and recycled materials in rotomolding. Manufacturers are experimenting with materials derived from renewable resources and post-consumer recycled plastics to develop eco-friendly rotomolded products. This trend not only addresses environmental concerns but also appeals to consumers who are increasingly conscious of the products they purchase.

The integration of IoT technology in rotomolded products opens up new opportunities for enhanced functionality and connectivity. IoT-enabled rotomolded products, such as smart tanks and containers, can provide real-time data on factors like temperature, level, and location. This connectivity enables improved monitoring, efficiency, and supply chain management.

The rotomolding market is witnessing a growing interest in medical and healthcare applications. Rotomolded products, such as medical equipment, storage containers, and sanitation solutions, offer advantages such as durability, ease of cleaning, and customization. With increasing demand for reliable and hygienic healthcare solutions, the medical sector presents untapped opportunities for the rotomolding market.

As the automotive industry transitions towards electric vehicles (EVs), the demand for lightweight and cost-effective components is rising. Rotomolding can offer lightweight alternatives for EV components like battery enclosures, interior panels, and charging station equipment. By leveraging the inherent advantages of rotomolding, such as design flexibility and durability, manufacturers can meet the evolving needs of the EV market.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Consumer goods sector embraces rotomolded products for storage, furniture, playground equipment, and toys due to versatility, customization, and cost-effectiveness.

Industrial packaging segment grows as rotomolded containers provide durable and resistant storage for chemicals, agriculture, and hazardous materials.

Agriculture and water management segment adopts rotomolded products for efficient water storage, irrigation, and durable agricultural equipment.



Rotomolding Market Growth Drivers & Trends

The rotomolding market is experiencing growth due to the rising demand for plastic products across various industries such as automotive, aerospace, agriculture, and consumer goods. The versatility and cost-effectiveness of rotomolded plastic products are driving their adoption.

Advancements in rotomolding technology, including improved molds, automation, and advanced materials, enhance efficiency and attract manufacturers.

The rotomolding industry is adopting sustainable practices to address environmental concerns. Key drivers include the development of eco-friendly materials, recycling initiatives, and energy-efficient manufacturing processes to meet the demands of environmentally conscious consumers and regulatory requirements.

Rotomolding is diversifying its applications, expanding into sectors like medical, marine, and renewable energy. This expansion drives market growth and offers opportunities for manufacturers.

Emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America, experiencing rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development, present significant growth potential for the rotomolding market. Market players are expanding in these regions to meet increased demand.



Global Rotomolding Market: Regional Profile

North America, led by the United States, dominates the rotomolding market with a strong manufacturing sector, high demand across industries, and emphasis on innovation and advanced technologies.

Europe is a significant rotomolding market with well-established manufacturing infrastructures in Germany, Italy, and France. Strict safety and environmental regulations, along with industries like automotive, construction, and chemical storage, drive the demand for rotomolded products.

Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing rotomolding market due to industrialization, urbanization, rising demand for plastic products, large population, disposable incomes, low manufacturing costs, and favorable government policies attracting multinational companies.



Rotomolding Market: Competitive Landscape

The Rotomolding market is a rapidly growing industry that is gaining traction as consumers become increasingly conscious of their impact on the environment. The market is highly competitive, with numerous prominent players vying for market share. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Charloma Inc.

Rotoplast SAS

PartnerPlast Group

Carris Pipes & Tubes Private Limited

Dutchland Plastics

Fixopan

Roto Dynamics Inc.

Sherman Roto Tank

Rototek Limited

Elkhart Plastics, Inc.

Some important developments with regard to rotomolding are as follows:

In May 2022, Myers Industries, Inc. announced that it had increased its production capacities by acquiring the rotational molding manufacturing assets of Step2 Co, LLC, based in Decatur



Rotomolding Market: Key Segments

By Material

Polyethylene Cross-linked Polyethylene Low-density Polyethylene Linear Low-density Polyethylene High-density Polyethylene Others

Others Polycarbonate Nylon PVC Polypropylene Others



By Form

Compound

Resin

By End-use

Building & Construction Water Tanks Pipes Others

Automotive & Transportation Automotive Parts Transportation

Packaging Ice Boxes Containers Chemical Tanks

Agriculture

Sports & Leisure Toys & Playgrounds



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



