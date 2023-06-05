Over 5.5% CAGR is Expected from the Feather Segment in the Global Down and Feather Market from 2023 to 2031 | According to a TMR study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States , June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to TMR estimates, the global down and feather market is likely to garner a steadily expanding CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2031. In 2022, the market for down and feather was estimated at US$ 4.9 billion, and by the end of 2031, it is anticipated to reach US$ 8.7 billion.



The market is anticipated to develop since there is an increase in demand for different down-based taping jackets, snowboard coats, and other types of cold-weather clothing. The market is expanding as a result of consumers' increasing desire for comfortable bedding items for their regular sleeping requirements.

Rising leisure and outdoor recreation trends among the world's population are boosting sales of sleeping bags made of feathers. Expanding hotel and restaurant infrastructure throughout the world is projected to increase demand for ornamental down bedding items throughout the forecast period.

To Remain Ahead of Your Competitors, Request a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=14900

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 4.9 Bn Estimated Value US$ 8.7 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.0% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 210 Pages Market Segmentation By Origin, Category, Grading, Filling, Color, Price, Application, End-use, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America

Key Findings of Market Report

Offering products with ethical and sustainable sourcing is a strategy used by players in the worldwide down and feather business to gain market dominance.

In an effort to increase their consumer base, they are also offering lightweight and insulating items.

To improve the functioning of down and feathers, major providers are making large investments in research and development.

They are working along with contract farmers as well as poultry processors to increase their product offerings and regional and global reach

The Global Market for Down and Feather: Key Trends

The feather segment is projected to dominate the market since feather-based items are more durable than down-based products. The global market for feathers and fake flowers is being supported by the increased demand for ornamental flasks for use in home décor.

The duck, goose, along with mixed product segments make up the global market. The mixed category is likely to keep a considerable proportion of the market since pillows composed of a combination of downs and feathers are softer and lighter. Growing demand for ornamental down-feather blend duvets is another factor propelling the segment's expansion.

The global market is divided into categories for clothes, bedding items, and other applications. The bedding goods category is predicted to have a considerable market share due to the high consumer demand for everyday bedding items for their sleeping needs. The segmental expansion is being fueled by a large selection of pillows made of down that come in different colors.



Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=14900<ype=S

Global Down and Feather Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific region is likely to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The huge manufacturing facilities of the feather and down components in nations like India and China are to blame for the region's leading market share, and they are anticipated to promote the market's growth in the area. The region's expanding fashion trends for down-filled jackets and other textile goods are accelerating market expansion.

North America is predicted to develop at a quicker rate in the global down and feather market, owing to increased import volumes of down and feather components in countries like the United States and Canada. The use of an increasing number of ornamental products made of down and feathers is bolstering the market expansion in the area.

Global Down and Feather Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global down and feather market are:

Allied Feather & Down Corp.

Downlite International Inc.

Feather Industries (Canada) Ltd.

HANSKRUCHEN GmbH

Heinrich Häussling GmbH & Co.

Karl Sluka GmbH

KL DOWN

OBB Oberbadische Bettfedernfabrik GmbH

Richard Behr & Co. GmbH

United Feather & Down, LLC

Some developments by the key players in the global market for down and feather are:

In 2022, Allied Feather & Down joined with climate action group Project Our Winters (POW) to produce sustainable goods and monitor the product origin till the purchase via the TrackMyDown system to increase transparency in the use of sustainable down products.

The new jacket capsule line from Allied Feather + Down was introduced in the United States in 2022. The textile industry's Mitsui & Ci and Pertex businesses assist in introducing the group.

The intelligent mattress Motion, sold by Emma and Dunlopillo, was introduced in 2022. Contour Interaction, a feature that automatically determines where pressure is applied to the mattress, is a key component. Any shift in sleeping position is pleasantly and practically silently accommodated by the mattress surface. The Motion has the tried-and-true, proprietary Diamond Degree technology, which guarantees the optimal temperature for deep sleep.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=14900

Global Down and Feather Market Segmentation

By Origin

Duck

Goose

By Category

Virgin Down

Recycle Down

By Grading

Below 50%

50 - 70%

70 - 90%

Above 90%

By Filling

Below 600 Fill

600 - 900 Fill

Above 900 Fill



By Color

White

Off-white

By Price

Mass

Premium

By Application

Bedding and Home Textiles

Apparel and Fashion

Outdoor and Sports Equipment

Furniture and Upholstery

Automotive Industry

Others (Decorative, Hygienic Products, etc.)

By End-use

Individual

Residential

Commercial HoReCa Healthcare Corporates Others (Institutions, Beauty Centers, etc.)





By Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Portal

Offline Direct Indirect



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com