HealthEquity Reports First Quarter Ended April 30, 2023 Financial Results

Highlights of the first quarter include:



Revenue of $244.4 million, an increase of 19% compared to $205.7 million in Q1 FY23.

Net income of $4.1 million, compared to net loss of $13.6 million in Q1 FY23, with non-GAAP net income of $42.8 million, an increase of 89% compared to $22.7 million in Q1 FY23.

Net income per diluted share of $0.05, compared to net loss per diluted share of $0.16 in Q1 FY23, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.50, compared to $0.27 in Q1 FY23.

Adjusted EBITDA of $86.6 million, an increase of 48% compared to $58.3 million in Q1 FY23.

8.0 million HSAs, an increase of 9% compared to Q1 FY23.

Total HSA Assets of $22.3 billion, an increase of 10% compared to Q1 FY23.

15.0 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDBs, an increase of 4% compared to Q1 FY23.

DRAPER, Utah, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the nation's largest health savings account ("HSA") custodian, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended April 30, 2023.

"Team Purple delivered both growth and profitability in Q1, adding 134,000 new HSA members in the quarter and increasing our Adjusted EBITDA margin by 700 basis points year over year," said Jon Kessler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. "We are raising our outlook for the full year based on this strong first quarter performance, which also enabled our early payment of $50 million of variable-rate debt even as we continue to invest in drivers of future growth, including a remarkable service experience for our partners, clients, and members."

First quarter financial results

Revenue for the first quarter ended April 30, 2023 was $244.4 million, an increase of 19% compared to $205.7 million for the first quarter ended April 30, 2022. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $105.1 million, custodial revenue of $94.4 million, and interchange revenue of $44.9 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $4.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $42.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended April 30, 2023. The Company reported a net loss of $13.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $22.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended April 30, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $86.6 million for the first quarter ended April 30, 2023, an increase of 48% compared to the first quarter ended April 30, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was 35% of revenue, compared to 28% for the first quarter ended April 30, 2022.

Account and asset metrics

HSAs as of April 30, 2023 were 8.0 million, an increase of 9% year over year, including 556,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 10% year over year. Total Accounts as of April 30, 2023 were 15.0 million, including 7.0 million other consumer-directed benefits ("CDBs").

Total HSA Assets as of April 30, 2023 were $22.3 billion, an increase of 10% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $14.1 billion of HSA cash and $8.2 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.9 billion as of April 30, 2023.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024, management expects revenue of $975 million to $985 million. Its outlook for net income is between $9 million and $14 million, resulting in net income of $0.10 to $0.16 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $164 million and $171 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.88 to $1.97 (based on an estimated 87 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $333 million to $343 million.

See “Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Conference call

HealthEquity management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm (Eastern Time) on Monday, June 5, 2023 to discuss the fiscal 2024 first quarter financial results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-630-1956, or 1-412-317-1837 for international callers, and referencing conference ID "HealthEquity, Inc. call." A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.healthequity.com.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA is adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for our 15 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged HSAs and other CDBs;

our ability to adequately place and safeguard our custodial assets, or the failure of any of our depository or insurance company partners;

the impact from a decline in interest rate levels on our financial results;

our ability to realize the anticipated financial and other benefits from combining the operations of recent and future acquisitions with our business successfully;

our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;

our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;

the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;

the impact of societal and economic changes arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, our operations and our financial results;

our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;

potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;

the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;

our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;

our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;

our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology and communications systems; and

our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated balance sheets

(in thousands, except par value) April 30, 2023

January 31, 2023

(unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 225,642 $ 254,266 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,722 and $4,989 as of April 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively 98,414 96,835 Other current assets 34,353 31,792 Total current assets 358,409 382,893 Property and equipment, net 10,532 12,862 Operating lease right-of-use assets 56,726 56,461 Intangible assets, net 907,703 936,359 Goodwill 1,648,145 1,648,145 Other assets 53,494 52,180 Total assets $ 3,035,009 $ 3,088,900 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 13,362 $ 13,899 Accrued compensation 20,001 45,835 Accrued liabilities 45,647 43,668 Current portion of long-term debt — 17,500 Operating lease liabilities 10,646 10,159 Total current liabilities 89,656 131,061 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 872,902 907,838 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 58,625 58,988 Other long-term liabilities 13,307 12,708 Deferred tax liability 81,927 82,665 Total long-term liabilities 1,026,761 1,062,199 Total liabilities 1,116,417 1,193,260 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 85,470 and 84,758 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively 9 8 Additional paid-in capital 1,764,573 1,745,716 Accumulated earnings 154,010 149,916 Total stockholders’ equity 1,918,592 1,895,640 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,035,009 $ 3,088,900





HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) (unaudited)

Three months ended April 30,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Revenue Service revenue $ 105,112 $ 104,348 Custodial revenue 94,441 59,365 Interchange revenue 44,879 41,966 Total revenue 244,432 205,679 Cost of revenue Service costs 80,555 80,874 Custodial costs 9,000 6,641 Interchange costs 7,051 6,991 Total cost of revenue 96,606 94,506 Gross profit 147,826 111,173 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 19,935 16,560 Technology and development 53,192 45,183 General and administrative 24,894 23,727 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 23,166 23,698 Merger integration 3,458 9,294 Total operating expenses 124,645 118,462 Income (loss) from operations 23,181 (7,289 ) Other expense Interest expense (14,997 ) (10,461 ) Other income (expense), net 1,828 (301 ) Total other expense (13,169 ) (10,762 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 10,012 (18,051 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 5,918 (4,412 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 4,094 $ (13,639 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ (0.16 ) Diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.16 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 85,030 84,022 Diluted 86,102 84,022





HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

Three months ended April 30,

(in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 4,094 $ (13,639 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 39,041 39,486 Stock-based compensation 18,204 13,986 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 782 812 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,157 — Deferred taxes (738 ) (4,470 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,579 ) 1,425 Other assets (4,514 ) 7,317 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,844 2,034 Accrued compensation (25,381 ) (13,731 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities (50 ) (24,056 ) Operating lease liabilities, non-current (1,921 ) (1,821 ) Other long-term liabilities 599 (266 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 31,538 7,077 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs (9,003 ) (13,635 ) Purchases of property and equipment (132 ) (1,155 ) Acquisitions of HSA portfolios — (59,413 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,135 ) (74,203 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt (54,375 ) (2,187 ) Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net 2,432 2,335 Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 916 2,811 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (51,027 ) 2,959 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (28,624 ) (64,167 ) Beginning cash and cash equivalents 254,266 225,414 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 225,642 $ 161,247





HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)

Three months ended April 30,

(in thousands) 2023 2022 Supplemental cash flow data: Interest expense paid in cash $ 19,498 $ 15,496 Income tax payments (refunds), net (7 ) 55 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation 2,465 2,917 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities 119 1,165 Acquisitions of HSA portfolios included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities — 1,305 Exercise of common stock options receivable 120 —





Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)

Total stock-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) is as follows:

Three months ended April 30,

(in thousands) 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 3,835 $ 3,007 Sales and marketing 2,779 2,014 Technology and development 4,892 3,380 General and administrative 6,698 5,585 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 18,204 $ 13,986





Total Accounts (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages) April 30, 2023 April 30, 2022 % Change January 31, 2023 HSAs 8,045 7,359 9 % 7,984 New HSAs from sales - Quarter-to-date 134 159 (16 )% 445 New HSAs from sales - Year-to-date 134 159 (16 )% 971 New HSAs from acquisitions - Year-to-date — 90 (100 )% 90 HSAs with investments 556 506 10 % 541 CDBs 6,954 7,095 (2 )% 6,933 Total Accounts 14,999 14,454 4 % 14,917 Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date 14,980 14,427 4 % 14,677 Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date 14,980 14,427 4 % 14,531





HSA Assets (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) April 30, 2023 April 30, 2022 % Change January 31, 2023

HSA cash $ 14,113 $ 12,935 9 % $ 14,199 HSA investments 8,206 7,330 12 % 7,947 Total HSA Assets 22,319 20,265 10 % 22,146 Average daily HSA cash - Year-to-date 14,074 12,910 9 % 13,049 Average daily HSA cash - Quarter-to-date 14,074 12,910 9 % 13,375





Client-held funds (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) April 30, 2023 April 30, 2022 % Change January 31, 2023

Client-held funds $ 926 $ 872 6 % $ 901 Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date 902 865 4 % 827 Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date 902 865 4 % 809





Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Three months ended April 30,

(in thousands) 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 4,094 $ (13,639 ) Interest income (1,598 ) (52 ) Interest expense 14,997 10,461 Income tax provision (benefit) 5,918 (4,412 ) Depreciation and amortization 15,875 15,788 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 23,166 23,698 Stock-based compensation expense 18,204 13,986 Merger integration expenses 3,458 9,294 Acquisition costs — 6 Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 1,304 1,067 Costs associated with unused office space 1,016 1,294 Other 153 844 Adjusted EBITDA $ 86,587 $ 58,335





Reconciliation of net income outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)

Outlook for the year ending (in millions) January 31, 2024 Net income $9 - 14 Interest income (7 ) Interest expense 55 Income tax provision 9 - 14 Depreciation and amortization 61 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 93 Stock-based compensation expense 86 Merger integration expenses 17 Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 5 Costs associated with unused office space 4 Other expense 1 Adjusted EBITDA $333 - 343





Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)

Three months ended April 30,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 4,094 $ (13,639 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 5,918 (4,412 ) Income (loss) before income taxes - GAAP 10,012 (18,051 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 23,166 23,698 Stock-based compensation expense 18,204 13,986 Merger integration expenses 3,458 9,294 Acquisition costs — 6 Costs associated with unused office space 1,016 1,294 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,157 — Total adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes - GAAP 47,001 48,278 Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 57,013 30,227 Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 14,253 7,557 Non-GAAP net income 42,760 22,670 Diluted weighted-average shares 86,102 84,022 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.50 $ 0.27

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.





Reconciliation of net income outlook to non-GAAP net income outlook (unaudited)

Outlook for the year ending (in millions, except per share data) January 31, 2024 Net income $9 - 14 Income tax provision 9 - 14 Income before income taxes - GAAP 18 - 28 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 93 Stock-based compensation expense 86 Merger integration expenses 17 Costs associated with unused office space 4 Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP 200 Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 218 - 228 Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 54 - 57 Non-GAAP net income $164 - 171 Diluted weighted-average shares 87 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $1.88 - 1.97

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

(2) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding of non-GAAP net income and diluted weighted-average shares.





