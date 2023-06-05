HealthEquity Reports First Quarter Ended April 30, 2023 Financial Results

| Source: HealthEquity, Inc. HealthEquity, Inc.

DRAPER, Utah, UNITED STATES

Highlights of the first quarter include:

  • Revenue of $244.4 million, an increase of 19% compared to $205.7 million in Q1 FY23.
  • Net income of $4.1 million, compared to net loss of $13.6 million in Q1 FY23, with non-GAAP net income of $42.8 million, an increase of 89% compared to $22.7 million in Q1 FY23.
  • Net income per diluted share of $0.05, compared to net loss per diluted share of $0.16 in Q1 FY23, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.50, compared to $0.27 in Q1 FY23.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $86.6 million, an increase of 48% compared to $58.3 million in Q1 FY23.
  • 8.0 million HSAs, an increase of 9% compared to Q1 FY23.
  • Total HSA Assets of $22.3 billion, an increase of 10% compared to Q1 FY23.
  • 15.0 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDBs, an increase of 4% compared to Q1 FY23.

DRAPER, Utah, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the nation's largest health savings account ("HSA") custodian, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended April 30, 2023.

"Team Purple delivered both growth and profitability in Q1, adding 134,000 new HSA members in the quarter and increasing our Adjusted EBITDA margin by 700 basis points year over year," said Jon Kessler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. "We are raising our outlook for the full year based on this strong first quarter performance, which also enabled our early payment of $50 million of variable-rate debt even as we continue to invest in drivers of future growth, including a remarkable service experience for our partners, clients, and members."

First quarter financial results

Revenue for the first quarter ended April 30, 2023 was $244.4 million, an increase of 19% compared to $205.7 million for the first quarter ended April 30, 2022. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $105.1 million, custodial revenue of $94.4 million, and interchange revenue of $44.9 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $4.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $42.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended April 30, 2023. The Company reported a net loss of $13.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $22.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended April 30, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $86.6 million for the first quarter ended April 30, 2023, an increase of 48% compared to the first quarter ended April 30, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was 35% of revenue, compared to 28% for the first quarter ended April 30, 2022.

Account and asset metrics

HSAs as of April 30, 2023 were 8.0 million, an increase of 9% year over year, including 556,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 10% year over year. Total Accounts as of April 30, 2023 were 15.0 million, including 7.0 million other consumer-directed benefits ("CDBs").

Total HSA Assets as of April 30, 2023 were $22.3 billion, an increase of 10% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $14.1 billion of HSA cash and $8.2 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.9 billion as of April 30, 2023.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024, management expects revenue of $975 million to $985 million. Its outlook for net income is between $9 million and $14 million, resulting in net income of $0.10 to $0.16 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $164 million and $171 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.88 to $1.97 (based on an estimated 87 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $333 million to $343 million.

See “Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Conference call

HealthEquity management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm (Eastern Time) on Monday, June 5, 2023 to discuss the fiscal 2024 first quarter financial results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-630-1956, or 1-412-317-1837 for international callers, and referencing conference ID "HealthEquity, Inc. call." A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.healthequity.com.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

  • Adjusted EBITDA is adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.
  • Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for our 15 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

  • our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged HSAs and other CDBs;
  • our ability to adequately place and safeguard our custodial assets, or the failure of any of our depository or insurance company partners;
  • the impact from a decline in interest rate levels on our financial results;
  • our ability to realize the anticipated financial and other benefits from combining the operations of recent and future acquisitions with our business successfully;
  • our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;
  • our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;
  • the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;
  • the impact of societal and economic changes arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, our operations and our financial results;
  • our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;
  • potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;
  • the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;
  • our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;
  • our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;
  • our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology and communications systems; and
  • our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact
Richard Putnam
801-727-1209
rputnam@healthequity.com


HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated balance sheets

(in thousands, except par value)April 30, 2023
  January 31, 2023
 
 (unaudited)    
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$225,642  $254,266 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,722 and $4,989 as of April 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively 98,414   96,835 
Other current assets 34,353   31,792 
Total current assets 358,409   382,893 
Property and equipment, net 10,532   12,862 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 56,726   56,461 
Intangible assets, net 907,703   936,359 
Goodwill 1,648,145   1,648,145 
Other assets 53,494   52,180 
Total assets$3,035,009  $3,088,900 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable$13,362  $13,899 
Accrued compensation 20,001   45,835 
Accrued liabilities 45,647   43,668 
Current portion of long-term debt    17,500 
Operating lease liabilities 10,646   10,159 
Total current liabilities 89,656   131,061 
Long-term liabilities   
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 872,902   907,838 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 58,625   58,988 
Other long-term liabilities 13,307   12,708 
Deferred tax liability 81,927   82,665 
Total long-term liabilities 1,026,761   1,062,199 
Total liabilities 1,116,417   1,193,260 
Commitments and contingencies   
Stockholders’ equity   
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively     
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 85,470 and 84,758 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively 9   8 
Additional paid-in capital 1,764,573   1,745,716 
Accumulated earnings 154,010   149,916 
Total stockholders’ equity 1,918,592   1,895,640 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$3,035,009  $3,088,900 


HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) (unaudited)

 Three months ended April 30,
 
(in thousands, except per share data) 2023   2022 
Revenue   
Service revenue$105,112  $104,348 
Custodial revenue 94,441   59,365 
Interchange revenue 44,879   41,966 
Total revenue 244,432   205,679 
Cost of revenue   
Service costs 80,555   80,874 
Custodial costs 9,000   6,641 
Interchange costs 7,051   6,991 
Total cost of revenue 96,606   94,506 
Gross profit 147,826   111,173 
Operating expenses   
Sales and marketing 19,935   16,560 
Technology and development 53,192   45,183 
General and administrative 24,894   23,727 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 23,166   23,698 
Merger integration 3,458   9,294 
Total operating expenses 124,645   118,462 
Income (loss) from operations 23,181   (7,289)
Other expense   
Interest expense (14,997)  (10,461)
Other income (expense), net 1,828   (301)
Total other expense (13,169)  (10,762)
Income (loss) before income taxes 10,012   (18,051)
Income tax provision (benefit) 5,918   (4,412)
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)$4,094  $(13,639)
Net income (loss) per share:   
Basic$0.05  $(0.16)
Diluted$0.05  $(0.16)
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:   
Basic 85,030   84,022 
Diluted 86,102   84,022 


HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

 Three months ended April 30,
 
(in thousands) 2023   2022 
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net income (loss)$4,094  $(13,639)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 39,041   39,486 
Stock-based compensation 18,204   13,986 
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 782   812 
Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,157    
Deferred taxes (738)  (4,470)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable, net (1,579)  1,425 
Other assets (4,514)  7,317 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,844   2,034 
Accrued compensation (25,381)  (13,731)
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities (50)  (24,056)
Operating lease liabilities, non-current (1,921)  (1,821)
Other long-term liabilities 599   (266)
Net cash provided by operating activities 31,538   7,077 
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs (9,003)  (13,635)
Purchases of property and equipment (132)  (1,155)
Acquisitions of HSA portfolios    (59,413)
Net cash used in investing activities (9,135)  (74,203)
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Principal payments on long-term debt (54,375)  (2,187)
Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net 2,432   2,335 
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 916   2,811 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (51,027)  2,959 
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (28,624)  (64,167)
Beginning cash and cash equivalents 254,266   225,414 
Ending cash and cash equivalents$225,642  $161,247 


HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)

 Three months ended April 30,
 
(in thousands) 2023   2022 
Supplemental cash flow data:   
Interest expense paid in cash$19,498  $15,496 
Income tax payments (refunds), net (7)  55 
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:   
Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation 2,465   2,917 
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities 119   1,165 
Acquisitions of HSA portfolios included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities    1,305 
Exercise of common stock options receivable 120    


Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)

Total stock-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) is as follows:

 Three months ended April 30,
 
(in thousands) 2023   2022 
Cost of revenue$3,835  $3,007 
Sales and marketing 2,779   2,014 
Technology and development 4,892   3,380 
General and administrative 6,698   5,585 
Total stock-based compensation expense$18,204  $13,986 


Total Accounts (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages)April 30, 2023 April 30, 2022 % Change January 31, 2023 
HSAs8,045 7,359 9% 7,984 
New HSAs from sales - Quarter-to-date134 159 (16)% 445 
New HSAs from sales - Year-to-date134 159 (16)% 971 
New HSAs from acquisitions - Year-to-date 90 (100)% 90 
HSAs with investments556 506 10% 541 
CDBs6,954 7,095 (2)% 6,933 
Total Accounts14,999 14,454 4% 14,917 
Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date14,980 14,427 4% 14,677 
Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date14,980 14,427 4% 14,531 


HSA Assets (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages)April 30, 2023 April 30, 2022 % Change January 31, 2023
 
HSA cash$14,113 $12,935 9% $14,199 
HSA investments 8,206  7,330 12%  7,947 
Total HSA Assets 22,319  20,265 10%  22,146 
Average daily HSA cash - Year-to-date 14,074  12,910 9%  13,049 
Average daily HSA cash - Quarter-to-date 14,074  12,910 9%  13,375 


Client-held funds (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages)April 30, 2023 April 30, 2022 % Change January 31, 2023
 
Client-held funds$926 $872 6% $901 
Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date 902  865 4%  827 
Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date 902  865 4%  809 


Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

 Three months ended April 30,
 
(in thousands) 2023   2022 
Net income (loss)$4,094  $(13,639)
Interest income (1,598)  (52)
Interest expense 14,997   10,461 
Income tax provision (benefit) 5,918   (4,412)
Depreciation and amortization 15,875   15,788 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 23,166   23,698 
Stock-based compensation expense 18,204   13,986 
Merger integration expenses 3,458   9,294 
Acquisition costs    6 
Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 1,304   1,067 
Costs associated with unused office space 1,016   1,294 
Other 153   844 
Adjusted EBITDA$86,587  $58,335 


Reconciliation of net income outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)

 Outlook for the year ending 
(in millions)January 31, 2024 
Net income$9 - 14 
Interest income(7)
Interest expense55 
Income tax provision9 - 14 
Depreciation and amortization61 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets93 
Stock-based compensation expense86 
Merger integration expenses17 
Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract5 
Costs associated with unused office space4 
Other expense1 
Adjusted EBITDA$333 - 343 


Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)

 Three months ended April 30,
 
(in thousands, except per share data) 2023   2022 
Net income (loss)$4,094  $(13,639)
Income tax provision (benefit) 5,918   (4,412)
Income (loss) before income taxes - GAAP 10,012   (18,051)
Non-GAAP adjustments:   
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 23,166   23,698 
Stock-based compensation expense 18,204   13,986 
Merger integration expenses 3,458   9,294 
Acquisition costs    6 
Costs associated with unused office space 1,016   1,294 
Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,157    
Total adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes - GAAP 47,001   48,278 
Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 57,013   30,227 
Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 14,253   7,557 
Non-GAAP net income 42,760   22,670 
    
Diluted weighted-average shares 86,102   84,022 
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share$0.50  $0.27 

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.


Reconciliation of net income outlook to non-GAAP net income outlook (unaudited)

 Outlook for the year ending 
(in millions, except per share data)January 31, 2024 
Net income$9 - 14 
Income tax provision9 - 14 
Income before income taxes - GAAP18 - 28 
Non-GAAP adjustments:  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets93 
Stock-based compensation expense86 
Merger integration expenses17 
Costs associated with unused office space4 
Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP200 
Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP218 - 228 
Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1)54 - 57 
Non-GAAP net income$164 - 171 
   
Diluted weighted-average shares87 
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2)$1.88 - 1.97 

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

(2) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding of non-GAAP net income and diluted weighted-average shares.


Certain terms

Term Definition
HSA A financial account through which consumers spend and save long-term for healthcare on a tax-advantaged basis.
CDB Consumer-directed benefits offered by employers, including flexible spending and health reimbursement arrangements (“FSAs” and “HRAs”), Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (“COBRA”) administration, commuter and other benefits.
HSA member Consumers with HSAs that we serve.
Total HSA Assets HSA members’ custodial cash assets held by our federally insured depository partners and our insurance company partners. Total HSA Assets also includes HSA members' investments in mutual funds through our custodial investment fund partner.
Client Our employer clients.
Total Accounts The sum of HSAs and CDBs on our platforms.
Client-held funds Deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs.
Network Partner Our health plan partners, benefits administrators, and retirement plan recordkeepers.
Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.
Non-GAAP net income Calculated by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share Calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.