Landsea Homes to Present at LD Micro Invitational Conference

DALLAS, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) announced today that it will participate in the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California on June 7th, 2023. The Company is scheduled to present at 12:30 PM local time (3:30 PM Eastern).



Interested parties can register to watch the presentation virtually at https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/, or through a link in the Investors section of the company’s website.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Drew Mackintosh

Mackintosh Investor Relations, LLC

drew@mackintoshir.com

(310) 924-9036