Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Set for 7.9% CAGR Surge, Reaching USD 224.1 Billion by 2032

TOKYO, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Size accounted for USD 105.9 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 224.1 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2032.



Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Highlights and Stats:

In 2021, the worldwide Biopharmaceutical Logistics market was valued at USD 105.9 Billion, and it is projected to expand to USD 224.1 Billion by 2030. The market is expected to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during this period.

North America market value occupied more than USD 44.5 billion in 2022

Asia-Pacific biopharmaceutical logistics market growth will record a CAGR of more than 8% from 2023 to 2032

Among product type, the non-cold chain logistics sub-segment generated over US$ 83.7 billion revenue in 2022

Based service type, the warehousing and storage sub-segment generated around 43% share in 2022



Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Report Coverage:

Market Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Size 2022 USD 105.9 Billion Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Forecast 2032 USD 224.1 Billion Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 7.9% Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Base Year 2022 Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Service Type, And By Geography Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Agility, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH, Fedex Corporation, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd, Kuehne and Nagel, Panalpina World Transport Ltd., SF Express, and United Parcel Service of America, Inc. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Analysis:

The biopharmaceutical logistics market is an essential component of the pharmaceutical industry, responsible for the safe and timely transportation of high-value and temperature-sensitive drugs, vaccines, and biologics. The global market is projected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing demand for biologics, gene therapies, and personalized medicines, rising healthcare expenditure, and the growth of the e-commerce industry. However, the market faces several challenges such as stringent regulations, complex supply chain networks, high operational costs, and the need for specialized infrastructure and equipment. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has also significantly impacted the market, leading to disruptions in the supply chain, shipping delays, and increased demand for cold chain logistics. Despite these challenges, the market continues to grow, driven by technological advancements such as the use of blockchain and AI in logistics, increasing demand for personalized medicines, and the adoption of advanced transportation modes and cold chain technologies. As the pharmaceutical industry continues to evolve and expand, the biopharmaceutical logistics market is expected to play a critical role in ensuring the safe and efficient transportation of life-saving drugs and treatments.

Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Trends:

Remote Monitoring: Remote monitoring technologies are being used to monitor the temperature and other conditions during the transportation of biopharmaceuticals.

Personalized Medicine: The rise of personalized medicine is driving demand for customized logistics solutions that cater to the specific needs of individual patients.

Automated Systems: Automated systems are being used in biopharmaceutical logistics to improve efficiency, accuracy, and speed of operations.

Cold Chain Packaging: Innovative cold chain packaging solutions are being developed to reduce waste, improve sustainability, and ensure product safety.

Use of Drones: Drones are being tested for use in biopharmaceutical logistics to reduce delivery times and improve accessibility in remote areas.

Real-Time Tracking: Real-time tracking technologies are being used to monitor the location and condition of biopharmaceuticals during transportation, enabling timely intervention if needed.

Sustainability: There is a growing focus on sustainability in biopharmaceutical logistics, with efforts to reduce carbon emissions, waste, and improve efficiency.

Compliance: Stringent regulations and compliance requirements are a key factor shaping the biopharmaceutical logistics industry, with companies investing in technology and processes to ensure compliance.

Outsourcing: The trend of outsourcing logistics functions is growing, with companies seeking to partner with third-party logistics providers that offer specialized expertise and capabilities.

Lean Logistics: The adoption of lean logistics principles is helping companies to optimize their supply chain processes and reduce costs.

Growth Dynamics in the Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market:

Demand for temperature-controlled logistics solutions due to the rise in the number of biopharmaceutical products that require strict temperature monitoring during transportation and storage.

The growth of the biopharmaceutical industry, which requires specialized logistics services to transport and store its sensitive and valuable products.

Technological advancements, including the development of IoT-based temperature monitoring and tracking devices, which have improved supply chain efficiency and reduced product spoilage.

The growth of the e-commerce sector, which has led to an increase in direct-to-patient deliveries of biopharmaceutical products and related logistics services.

The growing trend of outsourcing logistics services to third-party logistics providers (3PLs) by biopharmaceutical companies.

The increasing use of data analytics and real-time monitoring to optimize supply chain operations and reduce costs.

The development of advanced transportation modes, such as air and sea freight, which have improved the speed and efficiency of biopharmaceutical logistics.



Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market: Reasons for Slowdown

Stringent regulatory requirements and compliance issues could increase the time and cost of product development and distribution.

The high cost of logistics services, including transportation, storage, and handling, could affect the profit margins of manufacturers and distributors.

The risk of product damage, theft, and loss during transportation and storage could lead to financial losses and damage to brand reputation.

Economic instability and geopolitical uncertainties could affect global trade and disrupt the supply chain.

Inefficient and outdated logistics infrastructure and systems could hamper the speed and efficiency of product distribution.

Shortage of raw materials and components could disrupt production and distribution of biopharmaceutical products.

Cybersecurity risks and data breaches could compromise sensitive information and disrupt supply chain operations.

The complexity of international trade regulations and customs procedures could increase the time and cost of cross-border shipments.

Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Segmentation:

Based on Type of product

Non-Cold Chain Logistics

Cold Chain Logistics

Based on Type of service

Transportation Overland Sea Freight Air Freight

Warehousing and Storage

Other

Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Regional Analysis:

Biopharmaceutical Logistics market share for the North American region is the largest worldwide in revenue terms, due to a well-established healthcare infrastructure, rising number of biopharmaceutical companies, and increasing investments in research and development activities.

Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market share for the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth, due to increasing investments in the healthcare sector and rising government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure.

Europe is an important market for Biopharmaceutical Logistics, due to the presence of major pharmaceutical companies and increasing demand for biopharmaceutical products.

The MEA and South American regional markets have a smaller Biopharmaceutical Logistics market share, driven by increasing investments in the healthcare sector and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Latin America is expected to witness significant growth due to increasing awareness about biopharmaceutical products and the rising demand for personalized medicines.

Key Players in the Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market:

AmerisourceBergen Corporation, DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Panalpina World Transport Ltd., XPO Logistics, Inc., DB Schenker, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Agility Logistics Pvt. Ltd., SF Express Co., Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Limited, DSV Panalpina A/S, CEVA Logistics AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Marken, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., Dachser SE, Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd., Movianto GmbH, Versacold Logistics Services, Bio Pharma Logistics and LifeConEx, LLC.



