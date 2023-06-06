Idorsia has entered into exclusive negotiations with regard to a prospective strategic transaction for its Asia Pacific (ex-China) operations for up to CHF 400 million

English German

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Allschwil, Switzerland – June 06, 2023



Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with an undisclosed party regarding its operating businesses in the Asia Pacific (ex-China) region, including selected license rights to products from Idorsia’s portfolio in those territories, for a total consideration of up to CHF 400 million.

This prospective strategic transaction is subject to completion of satisfactory due diligence and legal documentation. Further announcements will be made as appropriate.

André C. Muller, Chief Financial Officer of Idorsia, added:

“This prospective strategic transaction would allow Idorsia to realize the significant value we have created in the region, and would extend our cash runway, while maintaining relationships for the future development and commercialization of our pipeline programs in the region. I would expect the potential transaction to be completed during July, subject to completion of satisfactory due diligence and legal documentation.”

Notes to the editor

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more – We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech-hub – Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 20-year heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe, Japan, and the US – the ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 1,300 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.



For further information, please contact

Andrew C. Weiss

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 58 844 10 10

investor.relations@idorsia.com

media.relations@idorsia.com

www.idorsia.com

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Anhang