AccuStem Sciences, Inc. Announces Collaboration Agreement with University Hospitals

LONDON and PHOENIX, Ariz., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccuStem Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: ACUT), a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced the establishment of a joint clinical collaboration agreement with University Hospitals.



Per the terms of this agreement, University Hospitals will provide tissue samples with clinical outcomes to AccuStem for research purposes. The scope of the agreement covers a multitude of different cancers but will initially focus on breast cancer cases to support further validation of the StemPrintER test. The goal of the initial project is to build on the strong foundation of data for StemPrintER by demonstrating additional clinical utility beyond identifying patients’ risk of recurrence. This next step is critical for women with early stage breast cancer because there are many tests to determine the need for chemotherapy but there are no genomic tools to inform decisions earlier in the continuum of care. StemPrintER may be able to shift this paradigm by informing physicians of the most effective approaches to surgical or radiological treatment.

“AccuStem has arrived at an important juncture as we progress toward commercializing StemPrintER,” said Wendy Blosser, Chief Executive Officer of AccuStem. “With this collaboration, we intend to expand beyond identifying a patient’s prognosis by addressing unanswered clinical questions and supporting surgeons and radiation oncologists with their treatment planning.”

AccuStem and its clinical collaborators plan to present the data obtained under this agreement at scientific conferences and to publish the findings in peer-reviewed medical journals. Those activities will help to bolster the foundation of data for StemPrintER and familiarize physicians with its utility and value in clinical decision making with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

“We are excited to work with AccuStem on this clinical project,” said Hannah Gilmore, Division Chief, Anatomic Pathology, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and Professor of Pathology, Case Western Reserve University. “I am very interested in the foundation for the StemPrintER test and think that it could have important implications for treatment planning in breast cancer and perhaps many other tumor types.”

About AccuStem

AccuStem is a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to optimizing outcomes and quality of life for all patients with cancer. We plan to drive innovation in healthcare by offering proprietary molecular testing that addresses unmet clinical needs from cancer screening through treatment and monitoring. By interrogating novel disease pathways, such as tumor “stemness”, we believe our tools will help care teams better understand the biology of each patient’s cancer, leading to more informed decision making. For more information, please visit www.accustem.com .

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 21 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University, the Technion Israel Institute of Technology and National Taiwan University College of Medicine. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. AccuStem Sciences, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Media Contact:

Jeff Fensterer

Email: jeff@accustem.com