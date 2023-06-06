Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2023 was announced: 4 May 2023.

The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme for 2023: 11 May to no later than 25 July 2023.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 94,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 550,000,000.

From 29 May to 2 June, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 2,117,395 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 288.2593 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 29 May 30 May 510,000 292.4021 149,125,071.00 31 May 560,000 284.7080 159,436,480.00 1 June 550,000 284.5167 156,484,185.00 2 June 497,395 292.1483 145,313,103.68 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2023 programme

4,011,465 301.3096 1,208,693,084.00 Total buy-backs under second tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated) 6,128,860 296.8010 1,819,051,923.68



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 70,717,703 own shares, corresponding to 2.23% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584





