WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 6 June 2023, at 9.30 EEST
WithSecure Corporation: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10
WithSecure Corporation has received an announcement from Nordea Funds Ltd. on 2 June 2023, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5.
According to the announcement, the total number of votes held by Nordea Funds Ltd. decreased to below ten (10) per cent of the total number of votes of WithSecure Corporation on 1 June 2023.
Total position of Nordea Funds Ltd. subject to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|% of total
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
| Shares: 9.59%
Votes: 9.90%
| Shares: 9.59%
Votes: 9.90%
|176,098,739.00
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
| Shares: 9.81%
Votes: 10.12%
| Shares: 9.81%
Votes: 10.12%
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed
A: shares and voting rights
| Class/type of
shares
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
| Direct
(SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
| Direct
(SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000519228
| Shares:
16,890,690.00
Votes:
17,435,308.00
| Shares: 9.59%
Votes: 9.90%
|SUBTOTAL A
| Shares:
16,890,690.00
Votes:
17,435,308.00
| Shares: 9.59%
Votes: 9.90%
Contact information:
Laura Viita
VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability
WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com