Leather Chemicals Market to Rise from USD 8.26 billion in 2023 to USD 13.17 billion by 2032, at a rate of 6.00% from 2023 to 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Leather Chemicals Market Information by Product Type, End-Use, and Region - Forecast till 2032”, The leather chemicals market will increase from USD 8.26 billion in 2023 to USD 13.17 billion by 2032, at a rate of 6.00% between 2023 and 2032.

Along with the rapid growth in the world's population and in consumer spending power in developing nations, the demand for footwear is skyrocketing. People's increasing demand for a wide variety of footwear in a wide variety of designs is changing the dynamics of the footwear industry. Due to the expanding use of leather in the footwear industry, the market for leather chemicals is predicted to rise. Additionally, due to the younger generation's developing fashion tastes, leather has been used more frequently recently in the textile sector. It is projected that this pattern will accelerate the market expansion for leather chemicals.

The rapidly expanding upholstery business, which supplies the furniture, automotive, and aviation industries, has historically been a major driver of the need for leather. It is frequently used in high-end products and automobiles. Rich, durable, and simple to maintain is upholstery. Reputable manufacturers presently offer it in compact car kinds. High-performance products are improved by processing the product with the product and additives. The aforementioned reasons are predicted to encourage product usage over the course of the forecast period in the automotive industry, raising demand for leather chemicals.



Market Competitive Landscape:

Prominent companies active in the market for leather chemicals include

Stahl Holdings B.V. (The Netherlands)

SCHILL+SEILACHER GMBH (Germany)

Lanxess (Germany)

Pulcra Chemicals GmbH (Germany)

Sisecam Group (Turkey)

Buckman (US)

Silvateam S.p.a (Italy)

TFL Ledertechnik GmbH (Germany)

Pidilite Industries Limited (India)

Balmer Lawrie (India)

QUIMSER, S.A. (Spain)

Pon Pure Chemicals (India)

DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd (Singapore)

Among others.

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2032 USD 13.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.00% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Market Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Dynamics Increasing sports participation and the fashion industry's increased demand for leather items





Market Drivers:

The rising demand for high-end products is likely to be a major factor in the market's expansion rate. As disposable income and population development in developing economies combine, the demand for consumer goods is expected to rise, driving the product business. Demand for leather has historically been driven mostly by the fast-growing upholstery market, which serves the furniture, automotive, and aviation industries. It is commonly used in high-end products and vehicles. Upholstery is lavish, durable, and simple to maintain. It is currently offered in minor car types from respectable manufacturers.

High-performance leather makes it a viable option for engineers, designers, and cost controllers in the developing industry of aircraft interiors. Processing the product with the product and additives results in high-performance products. During the projected period, the aforementioned reasons are anticipated to promote product usage in the automotive industry, increasing demand for leather chemicals. The demand for footwear grows together with the global population and consumer spending power in developing countries. People now want a wide range of shoes in different styles, which is improving the dynamics of the footwear sector.

To make leather both durable and aesthetically pleasing, it is subjected to a variety of usage-related treatments. The demand for leather chemicals will rise since they are widely used to improve the aesthetic value, texture, and color of leather as well as the use of nanoparticles and microparticles for improving water and abrasion resistance as well as better finish adhesion. The demand for a variety of products, such as footwear, apparel, upholstery for cars and furniture, and garments, is expected to expand, which will primarily drive the market for leather chemicals.

Market Restraints:

The decline in leather output brought on by the dwindling number of animals is the biggest barrier to the market for leather chemicals. Improper handling of animal hides and skins after the harvest contributes to this issue as well. Therefore, the market for leather chemicals will suffer from the emergence of leather alternatives.

COVID 19 Analysis

Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has had negative repercussions on people's health. People all throughout the world are affected negatively in terms of social and economic factors by the aftermath. People are experiencing a range of emotional traumas as the major governments implement new frameworks and industries embrace cutting-edge expansion tactics to maintain their relevance.

The majority of countries' transit limitations and lockdowns have had a catastrophic effect on the leather industry. As a result, fewer different leather chemicals and ingredients are being produced.



Market Segmentation

By Product

Finishing Chemicals, Tanning, Retanning Chemicals, Fatliquors, Beam-house Chemicals and Dyeing Products are the key products studied in the report.

Chromium sulfate is a type of leather chemical that is most frequently used. Chromium helps to stabilize leather by cross-linking the collagen fibers. According to a recent study, chrome tanning is responsible for around 75% of all leather production. It also prevents the leather's color from deteriorating over time.

By Type

Beam-house chemicals, Fatliquors, Tanning & retaining chemicals, Dyeing products, and Finishing chemicals are the various leather chemical types sold in the market.

Tanning chemicals make up a major percentage of the global leather chemicals market. The essential procedure of tanning is used to prepare animal skins for the creation of leather. The effects of microbial degradation on hides are less pronounced after chemical tanning.

By End-User

Automotive, Textile, Upholstery, and Footwear are the top market end-users.

The footwear industry is the biggest end-user of leather, which generates a sizable need for leather chemicals. Around 40 billion USD are traded in leather shoes worldwide each year on average. The market can expect to see considerable growth as demand for premium leather footwear increases.



Regional Insights

Leather chemicals are most popular in the Asia Pacific. The region's dominance in the global market results from the rapid gain of the leather industry. India is the world's second-largest exporter of leather clothing and footwear, trailing only China, which is the world's biggest leather producer. The strong population base in this area contributes to the high demand for leather goods. As people's disposable income rises, it is projected that the market would grow significantly.

In Europe, the textile, footwear, and automotive industries all contribute significantly to the need for leather chemicals. This region has a healthy market for high-end leather goods due to the high level of discretionary income there.

