Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 22

English Danish

Company announcement no. 36

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 22, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 1,170,000 130,379,530 29. May 2023 30. May 2023 15,000 103.68 1,555,200 31. May 2023 17,000 102.20 1,737,400 01. June 2023 15,000 103.68 1,555,200 02. June 2023 15,000 105.84 1,587,600 Total week 22 62,000 6,435,400 Total accumulated 1,232,000 136,814,930

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1,403,400 treasury shares, equal to 1.16 % of the Bank’s share capital,

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations



Attachment