Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Treatment Market Will Grow at a 4.6% CAGR by 2031: Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports estimated the size of the global market for hemolytic uremic syndrome treatment in 2022, and it is expected to increase at a revenue CAGR of 4.6% by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for hemolytic uremic syndrome treatment indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. A medical condition called hemolytic uremic syndrome results in the kidneys' tiny blood channels becoming clogged.

Key Takeaways:

• The increasing number of patients with hemolytic uremic syndrome is driving the market revenue share.

• The popularization of precise and personalized medicine is driving the market demand.

• The rising R&D experiment in drug development and discoveries is increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Treatment Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 4.6% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Treatment Type, Disease Type, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Competitive Landscape

The key companies operating in the global market for hemolytic uremic syndrome treatment include:

· Novartis AG

· Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

· Prestige BioPharma Ltd.

· Abbott Laboratories Inc.

· Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global hemolytic uremic syndrome treatment market revenue is driven by the large prevalence of the disease, the rising multiplication of the Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli and increasing awareness among the population for diagnosis and early treatment.

Market Segmentation:

· Based on treatment type, the hemolytic uremic syndrome treatment market is segmented into pharmacological therapy, eculizumab, ravulizumab, kidney dialysis, plasma exchange, and kidney transplantation.

· Based on disease type, the hemolytic uremic syndrome treatment market is segmented into atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome and typical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Segmentation By Products

Based on the products, the pharmacological therapy segment dominates the global hemolytic uremic syndrome treatment market with the largest revenue share. This segment is further sub-segmented into Eculizumab and Ravulizumab. Eculizumab treats unusual blood illnesses such as paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. In contrast, Ravulizumab is used to treat both conditions, Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), which cause low levels of red blood cells (anemia) and blood clots. This results in the largest revenue share of the segment.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global hemolytic uremic syndrome treatment market. North America accounts for a sizable revenue share because the prevalence of the hemolytic uremic syndrome is higher in North America than it is everywhere in the world, and the region's rigorous regulatory system for healthcare items gives healthcare professionals high levels of confidence.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports conducted extensive research on the world market for hemolytic uremic syndrome treatment. We looked at the basic market traits, important investment spheres, regional growth analytics, revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario Epidemiology and Patient Population Forecast to 2031 GLOBAL HEMOLYTIC UREMIC SYNDROME TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TREATMENT TYPE Pharmacological Therapy Eculizumab Ravulizumab Plasma Exchange Kidney Transplantation Others GLOBAL HEMOLYTIC UREMIC SYNDROME TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISEASE TYPE Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Typical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome

HEMOLYTIC UREMIC SYNDROME TREATMENT MARKET TOC

