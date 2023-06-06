NextGen Food Robotics Provides Update on Lily App and Highlights the Advancements in Generative AI and Natural Language Processing

Vancouver, BC, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Food Robotics Inc. (NEO:NGRB/ OTC: NGRBF/ FRA: A3D48V ), a leading innovator in the food robotics industry that operates in its 20,000 sq. foot food manufacturing facility that is retrofitted with the newest technologically advanced robotic food manufacturing machines which does eliminates human labour by over 90%.



Nextgen Food Robotics is close to completion of its groundbreaking AI app, ‘Lily’. while emphasizing the significant advancements in Generative AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP). These technologies have proven to be major game-changers in the field, propelling NextGen Food Robotics Inc. to the forefront of innovation.

Nextgen is striving to revolutionize the way food is manufactured to help solve the global labor shortage and food inflation. Nextgen is aiming to reduce the need of human interaction in the food manufacturing and delivery process by using automated machines in its manufacturing facility and to eliminate the need of costly drives from the delivery process by eventually using drones and other robots (where laws allow) in the delivery of food once ordered from its Ai powered “Lily” app.

Generative AI and NLP have revolutionized the way machines understand and interact with human language, leading to a new era of enhanced user experiences and streamlined processes. These technologies enable computers to interpret, analyze, and generate human-like language, facilitating seamless communication between humans and machines.

According to Precedence Research, the global generative AI market size valued at USD 10.79 in 2022 and it is expe cted to be hit around USD 118.06 by 2032 with a 27.02% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. reflecting the growing demand for intelligent systems that can comprehend and generate human language with high accuracy and context.

Among the leading players in the sector, Google's Bard and Open AI have emerged as pioneers, spearheading advancements in the AI space. Google's Bard, powered by state-of-the-art neural networks, has demonstrated remarkable capabilities in generating coherent and contextually relevant human-like responses. It has been widely recognized for its ability to generate poetry, stories, and even entire dialogues, showcasing the immense potential of Generative AI. Alphabet CEO mentioned “I’m excited by the AI-driven leaps we’re about to unveil in Search and beyond,” Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said Thursday as the company reported fourth-quarter earnings. He said Google intended to release chatbots “in the coming weeks and months” and allow consumers to use such products “as a companion to search.”

Open AI, a renowned research organization, has made significant strides in developing natural language models that excel in understanding and generating human-like text. According to TechCrunch, OpenAI successfully concludes a funding round, raising an impressive $300 million at a val uation of $27 billion to $29 billion.

NextGen Food Robotics Inc. recognizes the potential of Generative AI and NLP in enhancing its upcoming app, Lily. By utilizing these advanced technologies, Lily aims to improve communication between customers and automated food preparation systems. Lily's user-friendly interface, powered by Generative AI and NLP, will allow customers to customize their orders, receive recommendations, and engage in natural conversations with the app.

NextGen Food Robotics Inc. is committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance the customer experience. Through the use of Generative AI and NLP, the company aims to make significant advancements in the food industry, raising the bar for automation and customer interaction.

About Nextgen Food Robotics Corp.

Nextgen Food Robotics is an automated robotic food co-packer and manufacturer that uses technology to modernize its food manufacturing processes. Additionally, Nextgen is developing the Lily app, which is an artificial-intelligence-powered food application.