Global Cancer Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements Analysis Report 2023: Everything to Know About Partnering in the R&D and Commercialization of Cancer Vaccine Technologies and Products

The Global Cancer Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2023 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 350 cancer vaccine deals.

Trends in cancer vaccine partnering deals

Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development

Cancer vaccine partnering contract documents

Top cancer vaccine deals by value

This report provides details of the latest cancer vaccine agreements announced in the life sciences since 2010.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review cancer vaccine deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering cancer vaccine partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for cancer vaccine deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the cancer vaccine partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active cancer vaccine dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 350 online deal records of actual cancer vaccine deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of cancer vaccine dealmaking. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in cancer vaccine dealmaking since 2010, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading cancer vaccine deals since 2010. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in cancer vaccine dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of cancer vaccine deals announced by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of cancer vaccine partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2010, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of cancer vaccine partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2010. The chapter is organized by specific cancer vaccine technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by cancer vaccine partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in cancer vaccine partnering and dealmaking since 2010.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of cancer vaccine technologies and products.



Key benefits

In-depth understanding of cancer vaccine deal trends since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Detailed access to actual cancer vaccine contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active cancer vaccine dealmakers since 2010

Insight into terms included in a cancer vaccine partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

In Global Cancer Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2023, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sale sand payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Companies Mentioned

2A

3D Medicines

A*STAR Bioprocessing Technology Institute

Aura Biosciences

Averion

AV Therapeutics

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

BGI

CureLab Oncology

CureVac

Cyplasin Biomedical

CYTLIMIC

Daiichi Sankyo

Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma

Dalton Pharma Services

Exiqon

ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies

Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)

Flaskworks

Georgia Health Sciences University

GeoVax

German Cancer Research Center

Hookipa Pharma

Human Vaccines Project

iBio

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Ichor Medical Systems

Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research

LG Life Sciences

Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Massachusetts Life Sciences Center

Mayo Clinic

National Research Council Canada

National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project

OncoQR

OncoSec Medical

Oncotherapy Science

PsiOxus Therapeutics

Pulmotec

PX Biosolutions

Qiagen

Radboud University Nijmegen Medical Centre

Selecta Biosciences

Selexis

Sellas Clinicals Holding

Seres Therapeutics

Telormedix

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

VGX International

Vinnova

ViroMed

Vivalis

VLP Therapeutics

VLST Corporation

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Yale University

Yamaguchi University

