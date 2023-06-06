Global Connected Truck Telematics Outlook 2023: Growth Opportunities in Video and Last-mile Solutions to Mitigate Shallow Recession and War Economy Straining Developed Regions

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Connected Truck Telematics Outlook, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Connected Truck Telematics Outlook, 2023, examines the global dynamics in the light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicle telematics industry. It focuses on ongoing trends, market drivers, and challenges influencing the market and provides regional deep-dive market analyses, critical competitor analyses, revenue forecasts, and market sizing.
The global connected truck telematics ecosystem is undergoing a tech-driven transformation that is taking the era of connectivity to new limits in the commercial vehicle space. The market is diverse and comprises a mix of legacy companies and new-age tech startups from core business areas other than telematics, all competing fiercely for market shares.
The Outlook report analyzes key market metrics by providing insights into vehicle segments, fleet sizes, telematics penetration, OEM shares, and telematics contribution by product type, region, and segment. It also analyzes potential growth opportunities under multiple parameters to help industry participants uncover effective strategies that address market challenges and growth opportunities for new revenue streams.
The publisher predicts the market to take a moderate yet steady growth path in 2023, with growth opportunities expected to remain lucrative for new entrants. While expectations are muted in terms of high-value mergers and acquisitions, partnerships will continue to be forged in higher numbers.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Globally Connected Truck Telematics Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2 Growth Environment
- Important Findings: A Recap of 2022
- Notable M&As in 2022 and 2023
- Important Findings: Top 5 Predictions for 2023
- Snapshot of Regulations and Mandates
- Top Connected Truck Telematics Trends in 2023
- Regional Connected Truck Telematics Market
- Regional Analysis by Service Revenue
- Regional Opportunity Analysis by Industry/Application
- Emerging Competitors in Related Markets
- Emerging Competitors in Fleet Management
3 2023 Global Economic Outlook
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2022
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2023
- Global GDP Growth Expectations
- Recessionary/Slowdown Expectations for Major Economies
- Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Economy Predictions for 2023
- Emerging Market Economy Predictions for 2023
- 2023 Regional Risks and Policy Direction
- 2023 Top Growth Opportunities by Region
- Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Definitions: Types of Telematics Solutions and Business Models
- Market Segmentation
4 2022 Market Measurement Analyses by Region
- Regional Outlook: Discussion Points
- Installed Base by Region
- Analysis of Service Revenue by Region
- Percent Contribution Forecast by Product Type
- Percent Contribution Forecast by Pricing and Service Model
- LCV and M/HCV Telematics Contribution Forecast
- LCV and M/HCV Telematics Penetration
- Global Connected OEM and Third-party Contribution Forecast
5 Market and Competitive Landscape
- Top Trends Driving the Global Connected Truck Telematics Market
- Trend 1: EV Fleet Management
- Trend 2: AI
- Trend 3: LMD
- Trend 4: Video Solutions Focus in LATAM and Europe
- Trend 5: Freight Platforms
- Trend 6: Sustainability in Europe and NA
- Important Telematics OEMs
- Important Tier 1 Telematics Participants
6 2023 Connected Truck Telematics Regional Analysis
- 2023 Regional Analysis: NA
- 2023 Vendor Analysis: NA
- 2023 Regional Analysis: Europe
- 2023 Vendor Analysis: Europe
- 2023 Regional Analysis: India
- 2023 Vendor Analysis: India
- 2023 Regional Analysis: South Africa
- 2023 Vendor Analysis: South Africa
- 2023 Regional Analysis: LATAM
- 2023 Vendor Analysis: LATAM
- 2023 Regional Analysis: Russia and CIS
- 2023 Vendor Analysis: Russia and CIS
- 2023 Regional Analysis: ANZ
- 2023 Vendor Analysis: ANZ
- 2023 Regional Analysis: Middle East
- 2023 Vendor Analysis: Middle East
7 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Video Telematics
- Growth Opportunity 2: EV Telematics
- Growth Opportunity 3: Freight Visibility
8 Appendix
- Abbreviations and Acronyms
9 Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- About the Publisher
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
