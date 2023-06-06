EdTech and Smart Classrooms Global Market Report 2023: Rising Investments and An Increasing Penetration of Mobile Devices Bolster Growth

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EdTech and Smart Classrooms Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global edtech and smart classrooms market reached a value of nearly $140,235.3 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.64% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $140,235.30 million in 2022 to $304,632.12 million in 2027 at a rate of 16.78%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.17% from 2027 and reach $763,560.41 million in 2032.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, rising digital transformation and a rise in internet penetration. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include a lack of staff in educational institutions.



Going forward, increasing government support, rising investments and an increasing penetration of mobile devices will drive the market growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the edtech and smart classrooms market in the future include rise in interest rates and the Russia-Ukraine war impact.



The edtech and smart classrooms market is segmented by education system into learning management systems, student information and administration systems, student collaboration systems, student response systems, learning and gamification, test preparation, document management systems, classroom management systems and talent management systems. The learning management system market was the largest segment of the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by education system for 21.22% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the student collaboration system market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by education system, at a CAGR of 17.91% during 2022-2027.



The edtech and smart classrooms market is segmented by deployment type into cloud and on-premises. The on-premises market was the largest segment of the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by deployment type for 72.30% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the cloud market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by deployment type, at a CAGR of 17.76% during 2022-2027.



The edtech and smart classrooms market is segmented by hardware into interactive displays and interactive projectors. The interactive displays market was the largest segment of the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by hardware for 60.0% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the interactive projectors market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by hardware, at a CAGR of 17.8% during 2022-2027.



The edtech and smart classrooms market is segmented by component into hardware, software and services. The hardware market was the largest segment of the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by component for 41.0% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the services market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by component, at a CAGR of 16.9% during 2022-2027.



The edtech and smart classrooms market is segmented by end use into K-12, higher education and kindergarten. The higher education market was the largest segment of the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by end-use for 47.99% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the building automation market is expected to be the higher education segment in the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by end-use, at a CAGR of 17.12% during 2022-2027.



North America was the largest region in the edtech and smart classrooms market, accounting for 35.24% of the total in 2022. It was followed by Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the edtech and smart classrooms market will be Asia Pacific and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 18.33% and 17.19% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Western Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 16.63% and 16.39% respectively.



The global local edtech and smart classrooms market is fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 24.49% of the total market in 2021. This can be due to the existence of number of local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies. Microsoft Corporation was the largest competitor with 8.18% share of the market, followed by Dell Technologies Inc with 3.95%, Oracle Corporation with 3.50%, Apple Inc with 2.77%, SAP SE with 1.39%, Anthology Inc with 1.24%, Cisco Systems Inc with 1.08%, IBM Corporation with 1.00%, Alphabet Inc with 0.79% and Lenovo with 0.59%.



The top opportunities in the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by education type will arise in the learning management system segment, which will gain $36,691.89 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by component will arise in the hardware segment, which will gain $68,128.98 million of global annual sales by 2027.

The top opportunities in the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by end use will arise in the higher education segment, which will gain $81,013.12 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by deployment type will arise in the on-premises segment, which will gain $115,286.81 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by hardware will arise in the interactive displays segment, which will gain $39,066.50 million of global annual sales by 2027. The edtech and smart classrooms market size will gain the most in the USA at $49,444.36 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the edtech and smart classrooms market include focus on artificial intelligence in edtech and smart classrooms, focus on technology advancement, focus on virtual learning environment focus on and strategic partnerships and collaborations.



Player-adopted strategies in the edtech and smart classrooms market include focus on ramping up edtech business through strategic acquisitions, focus on enhancing business operations through strategic collaborations and partnerships and focus on strengthening business capabilities through launch of new solutions and services.



Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for edtech and smart classrooms? How does the market relate to the overall economy; demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The edtech and smart classrooms market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider edtech and smart classrooms market; and compares it with other markets.



The report covers the following chapters

Introduction and Market Characteristics

Brief introduction to the segmentations covered in the market, definitions and explanations about the edtech and smart classrooms market.

Key Trends

Highlights the major trends shaping the global EdTech and smart classrooms market. This section also highlights likely future developments in the market.

Global Market Size and Growth

Global historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis

Historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Market Segmentation

Contains the market values (2017-2032) and analysis for each segment by education system, by deployment type, by hardware, by component and by end use in the market.

Regional Market Size and Growth

Regional market size (2022), historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.

Competitive Landscape

Details on the competitive landscape of the market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions, which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Opportunities and Strategies

This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions and Recommendations

This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for edtech and smart classrooms providers in terms of product/service offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix

This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



