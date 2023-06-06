Sandhoff Disease Therapeutics Market Size to Hit US$ 15.38 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global Sandhoff Disease Therapeutics Market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and was valued at US$ 9.8 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 5.75% to reach US$ 15.38 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for Sandhoff disease therapeutics indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. The Sandhoff disease therapeutics market has been witnessing advancements and growth due to various factors. Firstly, increased awareness and improved understanding of rare genetic disorders have led to better diagnosis and identification of Sandhoff disease cases. Early and accurate diagnosis is crucial for timely intervention and management.

Sandhoff Disease Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 9.8 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 15.38 billion CAGR 5.75% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Technology, Services, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Therapeutic approaches for Sandhoff disease aim to address the underlying enzyme deficiency and manage the symptoms associated with the disease. Currently, there is no cure for Sandhoff disease, and treatment focuses on supportive care to alleviate symptoms and improve the quality of life for affected individuals. Palliative care, physical and occupational therapy, and medication management are essential components of the overall treatment approach.

The market dynamics of Sandhoff disease therapeutics are influenced by ongoing research and development efforts. Various approaches are being explored, including enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), gene therapy, and substrate reduction therapy (SRT), to address enzyme deficiency and reduce the accumulation of harmful substances. These innovative therapeutic strategies hold promise for potentially slowing down disease progression or even providing a cure in the future.

Challenges in the Sandhoff disease therapeutics market include the rarity of the disease, which limits the patient population for clinical trials and poses challenges in conducting comprehensive studies. The high costs associated with research, development, and production of therapeutics for rare diseases also present obstacles. Additionally, regulatory requirements and reimbursement policies need to be addressed to ensure affordable and accessible treatment options for affected individuals.

Despite the challenges, the Sandhoff disease therapeutics market is expected to grow as advancements in genetic research and technology continue. Increasing awareness among healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers, along with the collaboration of stakeholders in the healthcare industry, will contribute to the development of more effective therapies and improved management strategies for Sandhoff disease.

Recent Development in the Sandhoff Disease Therapeutics Market:

In January 2023, to conduct a clinical Phase 2 trial for its main asset, AZ-3102, for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis (GM2) and Niemann-Pick disease type C (NP-C), Azafaros B.V. has received FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) authorization.

Competitive Landscape:

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for Sandhoff disease therapeutics includes:

Novartis AG

Neurimmune

NeolmuuneTech

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Based on therapy, the global Sandhoff disease therapeutics market is segmented into gene therapy, stem cell therapy, and enzyme replacement therapy.

Based on type, the global Sandhoff disease therapeutics market is segmented into acute infantile Sandhoff disease, late-onset Sandhoff disease, and Sabacute juvenile Sandhoff disease.

Based on end-user, the global Sandhoff disease therapeutics market is segmented into hospitals, home care, and specialty clinics.

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL SANDHOFF DISEASE THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY THERAPY Gene Therapy Stem Cell Therapy Enzyme Replacement Therapy GLOBAL SANDHOFF DISEASE THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Acute Infantile Sandhoff Disease Late-Onset Sandhoff Disease Sabacute Juvenile Sandhoff Disease GLOBAL SANDHOFF DISEASE THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Home Care Specialty Clinics

