Bridal Gowns Market Size & Share to Surpass $73.2 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 6.5% | Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Bridal Gowns Market By Style (Ball Gown, Mermaid Style Dresses, Trumpet Dresses, The A-Line Dresses, Sheath Wedding Dresses, Tea-Length Wedding Dresses, And Others), By Material (Satin, Georgette, Chiffon, Lace, And Others), By End User (Residential And Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Online And Offline) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Bridal Gowns Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 44.2 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 73.2 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Bridal Gowns? How big is the Bridal Gowns Industry?

Report Overview:

The bridal gowns market is the sector of the apparel business that is concerned with the manufacture, distribution, and retail sale of bridal gowns and wedding dresses. Dresses for the bride to wear on her wedding day are known as bridal gowns. These are specially made clothing. Typically, they are crafted with materials of a superior quality and have elaborate embellishments, motifs, and craftsmanship throughout their entirety.

The bridal gowns market includes a variety of components, such as consumers, designers, and producers of bridal gowns. Retailers also play an important role in this industry. Wedding dress designs are created and innovated by designers, who take into account various factors, including current fashion trends, cultural influences, and individual preferences. Bridal gowns are produced by manufacturers using these designs as a basis. These manufacturers use expert craftsmen and make use of innovative stitching processes.

There is a diverse selection of bridal dresses available for purchase or rental from a variety of retailers. These include bridal stores, wedding dress salons, and internet marketplaces. The demand for wedding dresses among brides-to-be who are making preparations for their weddings is the primary factor driving the industry.

When it comes to selecting their wedding gowns, ladies make decisions based on a variety of considerations, including personal taste, cultural norms, and financial constraints. The market is also influenced by societal trends, including as shifts in wedding fashion, developing wedding themes, and an increased emphasis on wedding dresses that are made sustainably and ethically.

Global Bridal Gowns Market: Growth Factors

The market expansion is being driven by the rising popularity of weddings and marriages.

The demand for bridal gowns is directly affected by the total number of weddings as well as the marriage rate. The global bridal gowns market is expanding, and this expansion is being driven in part by cultural and societal standards, as well as by shifting tastes in marriage preferences. The demand for bridal gowns is being driven by a variety of factors, including a growth in the number of weddings, weddings held in exotic locations, and weddings with unusual themes.

For instance, secondary research indicates that India hosts over 30,000 weddings each and every day, more than 9,00,000 each and every month, and more than 10 million each and every year. It is anticipated that the trend of weddings and marriages will continue to expand, which will, in turn, fuel the expansion of the market over the forecast period.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 44.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 73.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players JLM Couture Inc., Elie Saab, Justin Alexander Inc., V.E.W. Ltd., Louis Vuitton, Kleinfeld Bridal Corp., Harrods Limited, Moonlight Bridal Design Inc., Maggie Sottero Designs L.L.C., Pronovias Fashion Group, Rosa Clara, De La Cierva Y Nicolas, CUT S.r.l, Pronuptia de Paris SA., Yumi Katsura International Co. Ltd., Zuhair Murad, Alfred Angelo Inc., Watters, Madeline Gardner, Sincerity Bridal, Sophia Tolli, Temperley London, Monique Lhuillier, Macy's Inc., Helen Rodrigues, Paloma Blanca, Naeem Khan, Vera Wang, Theia Couture, Winnie Couture and David's Bridal Inc. among others. Key Segment By Style, Material, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Bridal Gowns Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global bridal gowns industry is segmented based on style, material, end user, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the style, the global market is bifurcated into ball gowns, mermaid style dresses, trumpet dresses, the A-line dresses, sheath wedding dresses, tea-length wedding dresses, and others. The ball gown segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is ascribed to its style & design and versatility. The style & design of ball gowns is characterized by their full skirts and fitted bodices. They typically have a defined waistline and a voluminous skirt that creates a dramatic and princess-like silhouette.

The style is often associated with grand and formal weddings, as well as traditional or fairytale-inspired themes. Ball gowns exude elegance and provide a sense of glamour and romance. Besides, ball gowns offer versatility in terms of fabric choices and embellishments. They can be designed with various fabrics such as satin, tulle, organza, or lace. Embellishments like beading, embroidery, sequins, or appliques can be added to enhance the overall look. The versatility of ball gowns allows designers to create unique and personalized designs while maintaining the classic ball gown silhouette. Thereby, driving the segmental growth over the forecast period.

Based on the material, the global bridal gowns industry is bifurcated into satin, georgette, chiffon, lace, and others. The georgette segment is expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period. Georgette fabric is made from silk or synthetic fibers like polyester. It has a slightly rough texture and a crepe-like appearance. Georgette is known for its lightweight and breathable nature, making it a popular choice for flowing garments like gowns. The fabric has a graceful drape and creates an ethereal and feminine look, which in turn, drives the segment growth.

Based on end user, the bridal gowns market is divided into residential and commercial. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline.

The global Bridal Gowns market is segmented as follows:

By Style

Ball Gown

Mermaid Style Dresses

Trumpet Dresses

The A-line Dress

Sheath Wedding Dresses

Tea-length Wedding Dresses

Others

By Material

Satin

Georgette

Chiffon



Lace

Others

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Bridal Gowns market include -

JLM Couture Inc.

Elie Saab

Justin Alexander Inc.

V.E.W. Ltd.

Louis Vuitton

Kleinfeld Bridal Corp.

Harrods Limited

Moonlight Bridal Design Inc.

Maggie Sottero Designs L.L.C.

Pronovias Fashion Group

Rosa Clara

De La Cierva Y Nicolas

CUT S.r.l

Pronuptia de Paris SA.

Yumi Katsura International Co. Ltd.

Zuhair Murad

Alfred Angelo Inc.

Watters

Madeline Gardner

Sincerity Bridal

Sophia Tolli

Temperley London

Monique Lhuillier

Macy's Inc.

Helen Rodrigues

Paloma Blanca

Naeem Khan

Vera Wang

Theia Couture

Winnie Couture

David's Bridal Inc

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region is one of the largest and fastest-growing markets for bridal gowns. Factors such as a rising middle class, increasing disposable income, and changing cultural norms have contributed to the growth of the regional bridal gown market. The region's large population and high number of weddings annually further drive the demand for bridal gowns. The countries like China and India dominate the bridal gown market in the Asia Pacific region, there is increasing growth potential in emerging markets such as Southeast Asia.

These markets are witnessing rapid urbanization, changing consumer preferences, and rising demand for Western-style weddings, driving the demand for bridal gowns. Moreover, the growing awareness and preference for sustainable and ethically produced bridal gowns in the Asia Pacific region. Brides are increasingly seeking eco-friendly fabrics, fair trade practices, and socially responsible manufacturing processes when selecting their wedding dresses. Thus, the aforementioned facts support the market expansion in the region.

North America is expected to capture a significant market share over the forecast period. The region, comprising the United States and Canada, is a mature and well-established market for bridal gowns. The region has a large population and a high number of weddings annually, contributing to the demand for bridal gowns. The market has been experiencing steady growth, driven by factors such as rising disposable income, changing wedding trends, and the desire for personalized and unique wedding experiences. North America has a strong presence of renowned bridal gown designers and boutique retailers. These designers and boutiques showcase their collections at bridal fashion weeks and events, influencing the trends and styles in the market. Brides often seek out well-known designers or visit upscale bridal boutiques for their gown selections, emphasizing quality, craftsmanship, and exclusivity.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In May 2022, Anomalie, a maker of unique wedding dresses, sold its asset to David Bridal. David's Bridal has been a pioneer in this field and shares Anomalie's objective of giving each bride a unique experience.

In January 2023, the nation's top provider of wedding and special event attire, David's Bridal, presents The New Luxury, their newest spring 2023 collection. With designs for every bride and all price ranges, the collection is specifically chosen to honor brides who are redefining what luxury means to them. All five of the retailer's exclusive designer labels are included in the New Luxury collection, which features enlarged designs and exceptional creativity and costs between $199 and $2,000.

