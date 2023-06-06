The Future of Pharma Markets: Looking Ahead to 2023 - Immediate Opportunities & Threats, , Opportunities 5 Year from Now, Clinical Trials

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Future of Pharma - Looking Ahead to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a summary of the near and long-term future of the pharmaceutical industry from the standpoint of drug development. It provides a high-level analysis of key trends and movements within the industry via regulatory, clinical, and market-based analysis, allowing you to discern the large-scale changes and how best to pivot and prioritize them within your sectors.



Scope

This report gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. 28 figures throughout the report illustrate major points and trends in future pharmaceutical sales forecasts and company pipelines.

This report is required reading for:

Investors that want to understand future trends impacting the biopharmaceutical industry as well as identifying companies to invest in

Companies that are interested in entering the biopharmaceutical space and where best to focus on

Large pharma companies with investment groups or BD teams looking to see which companies are predicted to lead the industry in the near and far future

Small and medium pharma who want to focus their drug portfolio on future trends and are looking for partnership opportunities

Reasons to Buy

Year Ahead Opportunities - looking ahead in 2023 using sales and regulatory analyses to identify events and trends that may be opportunities.

Year Ahead Threats -looking ahead in 2023 using sales forecasts and clinical analyses to identify events and trends that may pose a threat.

Future Opportunities - looking ahead to 5 years into the future, using sales forecasts and analyses to identify the opportunities in 2028 that can be exploited.

Clinical Trials - using clinical analyses to identify key areas within clinical trials that have begun or are planned for 2023.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Year Ahead Opportunities

1.1 Top 10 Companies by Pharmaceutical Sales 2023 versus 2022

1.2 Top 10 Key Therapy Areas 2023 versus 2022

1.3 Top 10 Drugs 2023 Versus 2022

1.4 2023 Drug Launches

1.5 2023 PDUFA dates

1.6 Top 10 Targets in the Pipeline



2 Year Ahead Threats

2.1 Drug Expiry

2.2 Post-Marketing Obligations



3 Future Opportunities

3.1 Net Present Value

3.2 Sales Five Years from Now



4 Clinical Trials

4.1 Clinical Trials in 2023

4.2 Decentralized vs. Centralized trials



5 Key Findings



6 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Pfizer

Merck & Co,Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

Abbvie

F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Astrazeneca Plc

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Novo Nordisk AS

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Novavax Inc

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Co

