Global Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise in the Use of Engineering Software for Product Design & Modeling to Benefit Growth

The global market for Visualization and 3D Rendering Software estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Standalone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.4% CAGR and reach US$9.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Plugin segment is readjusted to a revised 18.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $911.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27% CAGR



The Visualization and 3D Rendering Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$911.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 27% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.9% and 20.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.2% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Visualization and 3D Rendering Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

The Era of Digital Immersion Provides the Foundation for the Rise & Rise of Visualization and 3D Rendering Software

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of October 2021

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing"

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

Visualization and 3D Rendering Software: Definition, Importance, Benefits & Applications Defining 3D Visualization

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Architecting the "Metaverse" to Offer Opportunities for the Growth of 3D Software Engines

A Simulated, Interactive, Animated & Immersive World, the Concept of Metaverse Opens a New Growth Avenue for Visualization and 3D Rendering Software: Global Metaverse Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2025 and 2030

Rise of Immersive 3D Video-Conferencing &Teleconferencing to Spur Opportunities for Visualization and 3D Rendering Software

Robustly Growing Videoconferencing Market's Transition to 3D Opens New Growth Avenues for Visualization and 3D Rendering Software: Global Opportunity for Web & Video Conferencing (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Rise of Online Learning & eLearning as the Future of Education Bodes Well for the Adoption of Visualization & 3D Rendering Software

Digitalization of the Education Industry Opens New Opportunities for in Visualization and 3D Rendering Software in Creating Immersive Learning Content & Experiences: Global Market for eLearning (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Rise in the Use of Engineering Software for Product Design & Modeling to Benefit Growth in the Market

Healthcare Industry Emerges as a Major End-User of Advanced Visualization Technologies

Robust Growth of the Video Games Industry & Preference for Immersive Gaming Content & Experience to Drive Demand for Visualization and 3D Rendering Software

Visualization in Games is Key to Motivate Players to Keep Playing: Global Opportunity for Video Games (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Rise of Digital Media, Advertising, Marketing & Entertainment to Turbocharge Adoption Rates of Visualization and 3D Rendering Software

As Digital Advertising Goes Mainstream, Focus Shifts Towards Immersive Experiences Enabled by Visualization and 3D Rendering Software: Global Opportunity for Digital Advertising and Marketing (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Growing Investments in Smart City Drives Demand for Visualization and 3D Rendering Software in 3D City Modelling, Architecture & Simulation

Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart City Projects in the Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a Goldmine of Opportunities for Virtual 3D Modeling and Simulation: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027

Innovations and Technology Advancements Remain Crucial for Continued Market Growth

