BUSINESSNEXT & DATANEXT achieve Red Hat Certification for Containerized Applications

HANOI, Vietnam and JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BUSINESSNEXT, a universe of composable enterprise solutions for banks and financial services, announced that 80% of its suite comprising BUSINESSNEXT and DATANEXT are now red-hat certified open-shift container applications under the Customer Relationship Management category. The certification involves meticulous checks and underlines that the applications are free of vulnerabilities, adhere to the industry best practices, and delivers a secure software package/orchestration tool on the Red Hat OpenShift container platform. The certified products will be published in the Red Hat catalog and can be leveraged by enterprise clients for hosting applications on the OpenShift container platform.



“The certification is a moment of pride for the entire team. It validates our sustained efforts, dedication, and expertise for Digital transformation products of enterprise-level tech products,” said Sushil Tyagi, Executive Director, BUSINESSNEXT. He further added, “It highlights the fact that our product strategy revolves around consistent innovation and meets the highest quality standards to support our commitment towards our customers and enabling them to be #UpForTomorrow.”

The certification ensures that enterprise-level BFSI customers of BUSINESSNEXT & DATANEXT can affirm the following benefits.

Security Red Hat Certified images undergo a thorough security testing process that includes vulnerability scanning, source code verification, and container image signing.



Industry standards & compliance Red Hat Certified images are tested to ensure they comply with industry standards and regulations, such as PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and GDPR. This can help organizations meet their compliance obligations, optimize development costs, simplify maintenance, and avoid costly fines and penalties.

Reliability Red Hat Certified images are built and tested to run on Red Hat's OpenShift container platform. This ensures that the images are reliable and will work as expected in a containerized environment.



Minimize downtime with active Support Red Hat provides support for their certified images, which can help clients resolve issues quickly and minimize downtime.



Time-to-market Red Hat Certified images can help organizations accelerate their time-to-market for containerized applications. By relying on pre-certified images, organizations can avoid the time and cost associated with building and testing their images.



Pulkit Midha, Senior Vice President, Global Operations, BUSINESSNEXT said, “Security, reliability, and compliance are the key pillars of technology solutions that cannot be compromised. Red Hat certification means that our product is well fortified against the relentless threats of security breaches and vulnerabilities. Every layer of protection has been meticulously crafted to guarantee an impenetrable shield that leaves no room for compromise. We are proud that in our pursuit of excellence, we have delivered a product that is not just a solution but reinforces our customers’ confidence in us by delivering a transformative experience that empowers, enriches, and elevates.”

About BUSINESSNEXT:

BUSINESSNEXT is a universe of composable enterprise solutions with a focus on banks and financial services globally. Recognized as a Visionary by leading industry analysts, it leverages technology, innovation, and experience to relentlessly deliver incredible, unique, and human experiences, acing the volatile and complex business environment. BUSINESSNEXT platforms namely CRMNEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT & DATANEXT are AI and ML-driven cloud-agnostic platforms dedicated to enabling digital transformations. It comprises an enriched portfolio of hyper SaaS modular solutions that are responsive, can readily plug & play, and has superlative integration capabilities with the ecosystem. BUSINESSNEXT today powers 1 million+ users across 65,000 branches and call centers, managing 1 billion end customers worldwide. BUSINESSNEXT has its USA headquarter in Raleigh, North Carolina and its international headquarter in Noida, India. It has a footprint across 5 continents and direct offices in 14 countries across the U.S.A, MEA, and APAC. For more information, visit https://www.businessnext.com/

