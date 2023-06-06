Cloud Services Brokerage Market Report 2023: Growing Adoption of Cloud Solutions Boosts Sector

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Services Brokerage Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cloud services brokerage market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.09% to reach US$24.404 billion in 2028 from US$8.586 billion in 2021.



Cloud services brokerage refers to the process of providing value and administering the various cloud-based services and solutions deployed by an enterprise or organization. Service intermediation, service arbitrage, workflow automation, integration, and aggregation are certain fundamental services offered by cloud services brokerage products to their customers adopting private, public, and hybrid cloud-based services in their operations.

The adoption of internal and external cloud services brokerage software by an enterprise enables the reduction of ownership costs, and integration of service management, enhances the flexibility of resources, provides unlimited access to cloud network infrastructure, and automates delivery systems in self-service modes.

The extensive adoption of cloud services software across a wide range of industry verticals including IT, retail, education, healthcare, telecommunication, BFSI, and other manufacturing sectors is increasing the demand for cloud services brokerage platforms and software. Further, the increasing need to prevent technical accidents such as vendor lock-ins and growing cloud adoption across companies is propelling the growth of the cloud services brokerage market.



The growing adoption of cloud solutions by companies is significantly driving the cloud services brokerage market growth.



The rise in the adoption of cloud-based platforms and services by companies is increasing the need for cloud services brokerage products to administer the deployed cloud-based services. Companies operating in different industrial sectors are increasing the deployment of cloud-based services due to the various advantages such as flexibility, reduction in operational and capital expenditure, and quicker access associated with cloud-based services.

These cloud services provide customers the ability to increase their productivity and efficiency gradually, however, the administration and management of these various cloud service models are posing a difficulty to enterprises as the sophistication and complexity of cloud-based services rise such as hybrid and multi-cloud networks.

For instance, the State of APIs and Applications report published by Google in 2022 revealed that approximately 48% of enterprises have adopted a hybrid model for their cloud services. It becomes highly challenging for businesses to regularly monitor their dispersed IT services as an increasing number of enterprises subscribe to services from several CSPs to save money which is creating a need for intermediates to handle all the challenges associated with cloud computing and service integration such as cloud service brokerage platforms.



The absence of awareness about cloud-based services among several small enterprises and security problems associated with cloud-based services could restrict the growth of the cloud service brokerage market.



The various concerns associated with cloud-based services regarding security and size compatibility are restricting their adoption among small enterprises which prefer to adopt on-premises services. The various cloud services and network solutions adopted by companies must be administered regularly to enhance network security and prevent data loss which increases the operational expenses of a company. Further, there is a general lack of knowledge among companies operating in various sectors and the presence of various cloud-based services that could assist them in their operations which is further limiting the consumption of cloud services brokerage solutions.



Market Developments:

In March 2023 Waton Securities International, a financial technology company in Hong Kong, and Amazon Web Services, an Amazon subsidiary company providing IT services entered into a partnership to jointly introduced a new cloud service broker platform, Broker Cloud for all companies working in the banking and financial industry including international brokerage enterprises.

Waton Securities International, a financial technology company in Hong Kong, and Amazon Web Services, an Amazon subsidiary company providing IT services entered into a partnership to jointly introduced a new cloud service broker platform, Broker Cloud for all companies working in the banking and financial industry including international brokerage enterprises. In January 2023 a Singapore-based telecommunication company, StarHub announced that it shall continue its partnership with NAVER Cloud, a South Korean company, to launch Cloud-X, a new cloud service brokerage solution.

North America holds a prominent share of the cloud services brokerage market and is expected to witness healthy growth over the forecasted period.



The abundance of cloud-based service vendors and the constant evolution in cloud infrastructure driven by the presence of leading technology companies such as Google, Amazon, and IBM provide a market opportunity for the growth of the cloud services brokerage market in North America. In addition, the increasing adoption of cloud-based services across companies in different sectors of North American countries promotes the installation and application of cloud broker services and applications to ensure the smooth functioning of virtual operations and cloud services in the region. Hence, the cloud service brokerage market in North America is anticipated to significantly expand over the forecast period.



Further, the Asia Pacific region is expected to contribute majorly to the development of the cloud service brokerage market driven by the rising adoption rates of cloud-based services across its BFSI and retail sectors and the advancement in the provision of cloud services and cloud broker solutions by established technology companies in the region such as Accenture Plc, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, and Oracle Corporation. In addition, the increase in the number of start-up companies in the corporate sector and the increasing technological advancement fueled by the digitalization of companies is increasing the demand for cloud broker services in the region.



Market Segmentation:

By Solution Type

Integration

Aggregation

Customization

Governance

By Cloud Type

Public

Private

Hybrid

By Broker Type

Internal

External

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Education

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Taiwan

Others

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 154 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $8.59 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $24.4 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS



5. CLOUD SERVICES BROKERAGE MARKET BY SOLUTION TYPE



6. CLOUD SERVICES BROKERAGE MARKET BY CLOUD TYPE



7. CLOUD SERVICES BROKERAGE MARKET BY BROKER TYPE



8. CLOUD SERVICES BROKERAGE MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL



9. CLOUD SERVICES BROKERAGE MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY



10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS



11. COMPANY PROFILES



Companies Mentioned

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services

Oracle

SAP SE

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Accenture

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Alibaba Group

VMware, Inc.

Jamcracker, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sd5zdv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment