Global Dental Regeneration Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.1%

The global dental regeneration market size is expected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2030, expanding at 6.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The key factors driving the growth of the market are the increasing incidence of tooth loss and the growing geriatric population.

For instance, according to WHO, in 2022, 3.5 billion people were affected by oral diseases. It is estimated globally that 514 million children are affected by caries of primary teeth and 2.0 billion people are impacted by dental caries of permanent teeth. However, the loss of teeth is typically the result of a lifelong history of oral disease, primarily advanced dental caries, and severe periodontal disease.



Dental regeneration is a therapeutic regenerative process that uses stem cell biology and tissue engineering. The dental regeneration procedure includes restoring the structural defects of teeth conditions & the collection of stem cells. It is a novel invention in next-generation therapies. Developing new therapies for tooth generation has been a key focus of research in the field. In addition to regenerative procedures, this new technology can also improve the aesthetics of the mouth.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the global market for dental regeneration as fewer surgeries were conducted during the pandemic. Due to the virus's transmission route, which typically involves exposure to aerosols and droplets, dentists were much more prone to get an infection while treating patients. Hence, the dental sector was significantly impacted by the coronavirus.

Consequently, COVID-19 led to fewer dental visits, particularly during lockdown. For instance, according to a research study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, interest in dental services decreased to 37% as compared to the year before the pandemic.



Hard tissue segment accounted for the largest share of 59.2% in 2022. The segment is further divided into dentin, cementum and enamel. The hard tissues that cover teeth, termed enamel are prone to congenital defects, trauma, and decay

Based on end-users, dental clinics are anticipated to register the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period

Geriatric segment accounted for the largest share of 37.3% in 2022. The number of baby boomers is projected to triple

North America region accounted for the largest share of 39.8% in 2022. The growing prevalence of dental diseases and rising developments in dental regenerative procedures are the key factors driving the growth of the market in the region

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

