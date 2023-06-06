On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 30 May 2023 to 02 June 2023:

Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 30 May 2023 40,000 159.74 6,389,600 31 May 2023 50,000 158.86 7,943,000 01 June 2023 50,000 157.98 7,899,000 02 June 2023 70,000 157.74 11,041,800 Accumulated for the period 210,000 - 33,273,400 Accumulated under the programme 30,434,000 - 4,861,506,740

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 11,228,103 treasury shares corresponding to 1.769% of the total share capital.

Attachment