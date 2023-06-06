Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 30 May 2023 to 02 June 2023:

  Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
30 May 2023  40,000 159.74 6,389,600
31 May 2023  50,000 158.86 7,943,000
01 June 2023  50,000 157.98 7,899,000
02 June 2023  70,000 157.74 11,041,800
Accumulated for the period 210,000-33,273,400
Accumulated under the programme 30,434,000-4,861,506,740

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 11,228,103 treasury shares corresponding to 1.769% of the total share capital.

