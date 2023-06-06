AKVA group ASA: New Land Based contract signed

AKVA is pleased to announce the award of a new RAS contract with Cermaq Norway for the 12 million post smolt facility at Sørøya in Finnmark.

The estimated contract value is minimum EUR 60 million. Engineering and design work will start immediately.

Knut Nesse, CEO of AKVA:

“This contract with Cermaq Norway represents for AKVA the largest contract in Norway ever, and will support the activity level in our Land Based business for the next few years”.

Dated: 6 June 2023

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

***

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements according to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by Ronny Meinkohn (CFO) (contact details as set out above) on 6 June 2023 at 11:00 CET.

About AKVA group ASA

AKVA group ASA is a global technology and service partner that deliver technology and services that helps solve biological challenges within the aquaculture industry. Good operational performance and fish welfare ensures sustainability and profitability for the customer. This is the premise for everything we deliver, from single components to services and complete installations. In-depth aquaculture knowledge, extensive experience and a high capacity for innovation characterizes and enables us to deliver the best solutions for both land based and sea based fish farming.