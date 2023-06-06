In-Depth Analysis on Opioid Use Disorder Market Size | USD 6.14 Billion by 2030

Pune, India, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) market size was valued at USD 3.10 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 3.35 billion in 2023 to USD 6.14 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The rise is due to the increasing formulation of regulatory policies for addressing the condition. The treatment constitutes three drug classes - buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone.

This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market, 2023-2030.”





Key Industry Development:

March 2022: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. declared that it has successfully accomplished the acquisition of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Key Takeaways:

In order to create a clinical trial for the creation of a Lidocaine patch for OUD treatment, WellSpan Health teamed up with York Opioid Collaboration in 2019.

In 2021, the CDC reported that approximately 2.7 million individuals aged 12 or older in the United States disclosed having OUD.

The market is divided into three categories based on drug class: methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone

The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to dominate due to its significant reliance on this channel

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

Indivior PLC (U.S.), Alkermes (Ireland) , Orexo AB (Sweden), Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.) ,Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (U.K) , BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (U.S. , Viatris Inc. (Mylan N.V.) (U.S.), Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (U.K.), Camurus (Sweden)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 9.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 6.14 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 3.35 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 129 Segments covered By Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region





Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/opioid-use-disorder-oud-market-102674





Driving factor:

Increasing Cases of Opioid Addiction to Drive the OUD Market Growth

A vast variety of severe and chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, pain from injuries, and other ailments, affect the general population today. Patients with these disorders frequently have chronic pain, which is generally treated by taking medications, primarily opioids. While the pain diminishes, there is a higher possibility that the patient will become dependent on these drugs. The patient may have withdrawal symptoms as a result of their increasing dependence on these medications and abrupt termination.

Segmentation:

By Drug Class

Buprenorphine

Methadone

Naltrexone

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Stores

Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Scandinavia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South East Asia

Regional insights:

North America to Hold Lion’s Share Backed by the Presence of Key Players

North America, which had a market value of USD 2.39 billion in 2022, is expected to hold a commanding position during the forecast period due to the significant number of Americans who suffer from opioid dependency, the presence of major players in the region, and the growing involvement of the government in combating the pandemic.

According to projections, Europe will come in second in terms of the global market share. This can be attributed to the region's increased new product launches as well as rise in patients with opioid dependence.





Competitive Landscape

Acquisitions Initiated by Key Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Companies to Promote Market Growth

The leading Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) players in the market constantly opt for efficient strategies to bolster their brand value as well as promote global market growth. One such efficient strategy is acquiring competitive companies and further securing a profit for both companies. For instance, in February 2021, Orexo AB collaborated with ApexB.io and Magellan Rx Management for further research use of Modia.





FAQ’s

How big is the opioid use disorder market?

The opioid use disorder market size is USD 3.35 Billion in 2023.

How fast is the opioid use disorder market growing?

The opioid use disorder market will exhibit a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





