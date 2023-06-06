Global Sharps Containers Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031: Stringent Medical Waste Management Regulations Fuel Growth

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sharps Containers Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sharps containers market value was USD 530 million in 2022, driven by the rising need for safe and effective medical waste disposal across the globe.

The market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to achieve a value of USD 754.3 million by 2031.



The global sharps containers market is experiencing significant growth due to factors such as the rising volume of medical waste, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, stringent regulations for medical waste management, and growing awareness about the safe disposal of sharps waste. The demand for reusable and disposable sharps containers is rising, driven by the need for effective and environmentally friendly waste management solutions.



Sharps Containers Market Scenario



The global sharps containers market is poised for significant growth as the need for safe and effective medical waste disposal continues to rise. Factors such as the rising volume of medical waste, stringent regulations for medical waste management, and growing awareness about the safe disposal of sharps waste contribute to the market's expansion. The market is characterized by regional dynamics shaped by healthcare infrastructure, government support, and investment in waste management systems. However, challenges such as the high cost of reusable containers, limited access to proper waste disposal in low- and middle-income countries, and inadequate waste management infrastructure may impact market growth.



North America: The largest market for sharps containers, driven by factors such as advanced healthcare infrastructure, stringent waste management regulations, and high awareness about sharps disposal.



Europe: The second-largest market, with increasing demand for sharps containers due to a growing elderly population, government support, and an expanding healthcare sector.



Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the highest growth rate due to factors such as a rapidly growing population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing investments in healthcare infrastructure and waste management systems.



Sharps Containers Market Segmentations

Market Breakup by Types

Patient Room Containers

Single Use Containers

Reusable Containers

Phlebotomy Containers

Single Use Containers

Reusable Containers

Multipurpose Containers

Single Use Containers

Reusable Containers

Market Breakup by Usage

Single Use Containers

Reusable Containers

Market Breakup by Size

1-2 Gallons

2-4 Gallons

4-8 Gallons

Market Breakup by End User

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Clinics and Physician's offices

Long Term Care Centers

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Key Trends in the Sharps Containers Market



Some key trends of the market are as follows:

Rising volume of medical waste: The increasing number of medical procedures and the growing volume of sharps waste generated are driving the demand for sharps containers

Stringent regulations for medical waste management: Governments worldwide are implementing strict regulations for medical waste management to ensure public health and safety, driving the demand for sharps containers

Growing awareness about safe disposal of sharps waste: Increased awareness about the risks associated with improper sharps disposal is leading to higher adoption of sharps containers

Sharps Containers: Competitor Landscape



The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players. The major companies in the market are as follows:

Becton, Dickinsons and Company

Bemish Healthcare

Isoray Medical

BondTech Corporation

Cardinal Health

Enviro Tain

GPC Medical

Harloff

Henry Schein

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $551.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $754.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Executive Summary



3 Global Sharp Containers Market Overview



4 Global Sharp Containers Market Landscape



5 Global Sharp Containers Market Dynamics



6 Global Sharp Containers Market Segmentation



7 North America Sharp Containers Market



8 Europe Sharp Containers Market



9 Asia Pacific Sharp Containers Market



10 Latin America Sharp Containers Market



11 Middle East and Africa Sharp Containers Market



12 Patent Analysis



13 Grants Analysis



14 Funding Analysis



15 Partnership and Collaborations Analysis



16 Regulatory Framework



17 Supplier Landscape



18 Global Sharp Containers Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)



19 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)

20 Company Competitiveness Analysis (Additional Insight)



21 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)



Companies Mentioned

Becton, Dickinsons and Company

Bemish Healthcare

Isoray Medical

Bondtech Corporation

Cardinal Health

Enviro Tain

Gpc Medical

Harloff

Henry Schein

Thermo Fisher Scientific





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jvaq1k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment