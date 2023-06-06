Global Sharps Containers Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031: Stringent Medical Waste Management Regulations Fuel Growth

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sharps Containers Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sharps containers market value was USD 530 million in 2022, driven by the rising need for safe and effective medical waste disposal across the globe.
The market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to achieve a value of USD 754.3 million by 2031.
The global sharps containers market is experiencing significant growth due to factors such as the rising volume of medical waste, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, stringent regulations for medical waste management, and growing awareness about the safe disposal of sharps waste. The demand for reusable and disposable sharps containers is rising, driven by the need for effective and environmentally friendly waste management solutions.
Sharps Containers Market Scenario
The global sharps containers market is poised for significant growth as the need for safe and effective medical waste disposal continues to rise. Factors such as the rising volume of medical waste, stringent regulations for medical waste management, and growing awareness about the safe disposal of sharps waste contribute to the market's expansion. The market is characterized by regional dynamics shaped by healthcare infrastructure, government support, and investment in waste management systems. However, challenges such as the high cost of reusable containers, limited access to proper waste disposal in low- and middle-income countries, and inadequate waste management infrastructure may impact market growth.
North America: The largest market for sharps containers, driven by factors such as advanced healthcare infrastructure, stringent waste management regulations, and high awareness about sharps disposal.
Europe: The second-largest market, with increasing demand for sharps containers due to a growing elderly population, government support, and an expanding healthcare sector.
Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the highest growth rate due to factors such as a rapidly growing population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing investments in healthcare infrastructure and waste management systems.
Sharps Containers Market Segmentations
Market Breakup by Types
Patient Room Containers
- Single Use Containers
- Reusable Containers
Phlebotomy Containers
- Single Use Containers
- Reusable Containers
Multipurpose Containers
- Single Use Containers
- Reusable Containers
Market Breakup by Usage
- Single Use Containers
- Reusable Containers
Market Breakup by Size
- 1-2 Gallons
- 2-4 Gallons
- 4-8 Gallons
Market Breakup by End User
- Hospitals
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Clinics and Physician's offices
- Long Term Care Centers
- Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
- United States of America
- Canada
Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Others
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Others
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Others
Key Trends in the Sharps Containers Market
Some key trends of the market are as follows:
- Rising volume of medical waste: The increasing number of medical procedures and the growing volume of sharps waste generated are driving the demand for sharps containers
- Stringent regulations for medical waste management: Governments worldwide are implementing strict regulations for medical waste management to ensure public health and safety, driving the demand for sharps containers
- Growing awareness about safe disposal of sharps waste: Increased awareness about the risks associated with improper sharps disposal is leading to higher adoption of sharps containers
Sharps Containers: Competitor Landscape
The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players. The major companies in the market are as follows:
- Becton, Dickinsons and Company
- Bemish Healthcare
- Isoray Medical
- BondTech Corporation
- Cardinal Health
- Enviro Tain
- GPC Medical
- Harloff
- Henry Schein
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$551.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$754.3 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Sharp Containers Market Overview
4 Global Sharp Containers Market Landscape
5 Global Sharp Containers Market Dynamics
6 Global Sharp Containers Market Segmentation
7 North America Sharp Containers Market
8 Europe Sharp Containers Market
9 Asia Pacific Sharp Containers Market
10 Latin America Sharp Containers Market
11 Middle East and Africa Sharp Containers Market
12 Patent Analysis
13 Grants Analysis
14 Funding Analysis
15 Partnership and Collaborations Analysis
16 Regulatory Framework
17 Supplier Landscape
18 Global Sharp Containers Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)
19 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)
20 Company Competitiveness Analysis (Additional Insight)
21 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)
Companies Mentioned
- Becton, Dickinsons and Company
- Bemish Healthcare
- Isoray Medical
- Bondtech Corporation
- Cardinal Health
- Enviro Tain
- Gpc Medical
- Harloff
- Henry Schein
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jvaq1k
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment