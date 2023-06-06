PVC Recycling Global Market Report 2023: Demand for Sustainable Solutions from Construction and Packaging Industries Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PVC Recycling Market by Source (Pre-consumer Waste, Post-consumer Waste), Type (Rigid, Flexible, Chlorinated), Process (Mechanical, Chemicals), Application, End-use Industry (Building, construction), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The PVC recycling market is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.0% from USD 3.3 billion in 2023. Asia Pacific is home to several emerging economies with rapidly growing manufacturing sectors, which further drives the demand for PVC recycling.
The region has experienced significant growth in the last decade and accounts for over a third of the world's GDP. The high economic growth, coupled with the mounting population, is expected to boost the industrial sector in the region, which will increase the demand for PVC plastics from industries.
Chlorinated segment is expected to account for the second-largest share in 2022.
Chlorinated PVC (CPVC) is a type of plastic made by adding chlorine to PVC resin. This process creates a material that has improved heat and chemical resistance, making it suitable for various applications, including pipes, fittings, and electrical cables. CPVC is used in the construction industry for roofing membranes, door and window profiles, siding, and wall cladding. It is also used in a variety of medical and industrial applications, including tubing, valves, and pipes and fittings.
Electric wire gutter is expected to be the second-fastest growing application type for PVC recycling market during the forecast period, in terms of value.
An electrical wire gutter, also known as a wireway or wire duct, is an enclosure or channel used to contain and protect electrical wires and cables in commercial and industrial settings. It is used to organize and manage electrical wires to ensure safety and compliance with electrical codes.
Based on region, Asia Pacific region was the largest market for PVC recycling in 2022, in terms of value.
The Asia Pacific held the top position in terms of value in the global PVC recycling market in 2022. The Growth cant be attributed to the regions emphasis on innovation, technology advancement, and industrial expansion which have led to an increase in the consumption of PVC. The Global economy's overall improvement is expected to further drive the markets growth.
China is a dominant market in the Asia Pacific region, However, Japan is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period due to the widespread use of PVC in multiple end -use industries in the region.
In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Reduce Environmental & Economic Impact of PVC Plastics
- Growing Awareness of Energy Savings and Government Responses
- Increasing Use of PVC in Various End-Use Industries
- Chemical Recycling Process to Drive Market
Restraints
- Technical Limitations of PVC Recycling Process
- Effects of Downcycling
Opportunities
- Favorable Initiatives to Promote Use of Recycled PVC in Developed Countries
- Demand for Sustainable Solutions from Construction and Packaging Industries
- New Recycling Technologies
- Opportunities for Chemical Industries
Challenges
- Quality Issues of Recycled PVC Plastics
- Difficulty in Collection of Raw Materials
- High Cost of Recycling
- Recycling Facilities Not Accepting Pigmented Plastics
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|242
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$3.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$4.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 PVC Recycling Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Rigid PVC
6.3 Flexible PVC
6.4 Chlorinated PVC
7 PVC Recycling Market, by Source
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Post-Consumer Waste
7.1.2 Pre-Consumer Waste
8 PVC Recycling Market, by Process
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Mechanical Recycling
8.2.1 Shredding
8.2.2 Washing
8.2.3 Drying
8.2.4 Pelletizing
8.3 Chemical Recycling
8.3.1 Depolymerization
8.3.2 Pyrolysis
8.3.3 Hydro-Cracking
8.3.4 Gasification
8.4 Others Recycling Processes
9 PVC Recycling Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Window Profile & Doors
9.3 Pipe & Fittings
9.4 Facade Cladding/Siding
9.5 Rainwater Gutter
9.6 PVC Awnings
9.7 Electrical Wire Gutter
9.8 Roofing Membranes
9.9 Wire & Cables
9.10 Automotive Interior
9.11 Automotive Underbody Protection
9.12 Traffic Cones
9.13 Exterior Gardens
9.14 Others
10 PVC Recycling Market, by End-Use Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Building, Construction, and Infrastructure
10.3 Electrical
10.4 Automotive
10.5 Consumer Goods
10.6 Agriculture
10.7 Others
11 PVC Recycling Market, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
14 Appendix
