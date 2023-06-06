Global Dental Mirrors Market to 2030: Rising Cases of Dental Diseases Drives Growth

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Mirrors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (One-sided, Smart Mirrors), By Material (Plastic, Metal), By End-use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), By Region (APAC, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dental mirrors market size is expected to reach USD 581.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Parkell Inc.

Integra Lifesciences

Medesy Srl

Zirc Dental Products

Asa Dental Spa

Acteon Group

Essential Dental Systems

Carl Martin Gmbh

Kavo Kerr

Hu Friedy Group

Henry Shein

The market is a segment of the broader dental equipment and supplies industry. Dental mirrors are small handheld tools used by dental professionals to provide a clear view of the patient's teeth and gums during dental examinations and procedures. They reflect light onto the areas being examined, allowing dentists to see difficult-to-reach areas inside the mouth.

The rising cases of dental diseases and growing awareness about oral hygiene & dental care among the population are the key factors responsible for the market growth.



The industry has been growing steadily in recent years due to the increasing demand for dental care services globally. Furthermore, government initiatives aimed at promoting oral health and increasing access to dental care have been driving the market.

For Instance, in February 2021, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare proposed a National Oral Health Policy in India. The objective of the oral health policy was to deliver a framework for the prevention of oral disorders and the promotion of well-being by encouraging policies and programs that make a difference in the Indian health system. This strategy acknowledges that dental and oral health should be addressed similarly to other significant health concerns.



Dental Mirrors Market Report Highlights

The one-sided mirror type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 while the smart mirrors segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

The metal material segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 while the plastic segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate from 2023 to 2030

Based on the end-use, the dental clinics segment dominated the global market in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period

North America was the largest regional market in 2022 owing to the strong presence of key companies in the region

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $320.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $581 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Report Scope And Objectives



Chapter 2 Methodology



Chapter 3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Outlook

3.2 Segment Outlook

3.2.1 Type

3.2.2 Material

3.2.3 End Use

3.2.4 Region

3.3 Competitive Insights

3.4 Dental Mirrors Market Outlook, 2022



Chapter 4 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1 Market Lineage Outlook

4.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

4.2 Dental Mirrors Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

4.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Dental Disorders

4.2.1.2 Growing Demand For Cosmetic Dentistry

4.2.1.3 Rising Dental Tourism

4.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

4.2.2.1 High Cost Associated To Dental Procedures

4.3 Dental Mirrors Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools

4.3.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.3.1.4 Competitive Rivalry

4.3.1.5 Threat Of Substitutes

4.3.2 Pestel Analysis

4.3.2.1 Political & Legal

4.3.2.2 Economic & Social

4.3.2.3 Technological

4.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.5 Technology Trend Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Framework

4.7 Impact Of Covid-19 On Dental Mirrors Market



Chapter 5 Dental Mirrors Market: Type Analysis

5.1 Dental Mirrors Type Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.2 Dental Mirrors, Type, Market: Segment Dashboard

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030 For The Type Segment

5.3.1 One-Sided Mirrors

5.3.1.1 One-Sided Mirrors Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Double-Sided Mirrors

5.3.2.1 Double-Sided Mirrors Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.3 Smart Mirrors

5.3.3.1 Smart Mirrors Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Dental Mirrors Market: Material Analysis

6.1 Dental Mirrors Material Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.2 Dental Mirrors Material Market: Segment Dashboard

6.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030 For The Material Segment

6.3.1 Metal

6.3.1.1 Metal Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.2 Plastic

6.3.2.1 Plastic Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Dental Mirrors Market: End-Use Analysis

7.1 Dental Mirrors End-Use Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.2 Dental Mirrors End Use Market: Segment Dashboard

7.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030 For The End Use Segment

7.3.1 Hospitals

7.3.1.1 Hospitals Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.2 Dental Clinics

7.3.2.1 Dental Clinics Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.3 Others

7.3.3.1 Others, Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Dental Mirrors Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis

9.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2 Company Profiles

