Seed Treatment Market Size to Expand by the Increasing Growth of High-Value Crops | Reveals Latest InsightAce Study

The global seed treatment market will reach over USD 29.68 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.67% during the forecast period.

Due to their effectiveness, the seed treatment market increasing the usage of seed treatment therapy in the crop production industry for increasing seed resistance against pests and insects. Seed treatment also improves the strength of the leaf and fruit, destroying various insects and pests. Seed treatment to enhance the health of crops, seeds are treated with biological, physical, and chemical substances before planting. It aids in reducing illnesses and infections that spread through soil and seeds. Additionally, it speeds up germination and boosts overall productivity for seed treatment. The most popular neonicotinoid is used to control aphids because it serves as a vector for viral infections.







Furthermore, it works well against other pests and chinch bugs as a seed treatment is more effective than traditional spraying. Winfield United announced the soybean seed treatment. The comprehensive defence against pests and disease in the spring enhances root health, plant vitality, and production potential. Growers and retailers can rest assured that it is made from the same tried-and-true recipe they have come to rely on over the year. This improvement enhances our current services to deliver a leading method of protecting soybean from pests and diseases.

Recent Development:

In March 2022, Syngenta added Cruiser Maxx APX to its Seed care portfolio. The new product protects against diseases including Pythium and Phytophthora.

In December 2021, Syngenta introduced the Trebuset Peanuts seed treatment fungicide. It is a newly registered product formulation of active ingredients such as Maxim, Dynasty, Apron, and Vibrance fungicide brands.

In December 2021, Corteva Agriscience and FMC Corporation signed an agreement to supply Rynaxpyr and Cyazypyr actives for Corteva’s seed treatment products.

List of Prominent Players in the Seed Treatment Market:

ADAMA Ltd. (Israel)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Bioworks Inc. (US)

Certis Europe (Netherlands)

Chemtura

Corteva Agriscience (US)

Croda International Plc (UK)

Crop Science

DuPont

Eastman Chemicals Ltd. (US)

FMC Corporation (US)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Monsanto

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

Nufarm

Rizobacter (Argentina)

Solvay (Belgium)

Sumitomo Chemical (Japan)

Syngenta AG

UPL Ltd. (India)





Seed Treatment Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 13.12 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 29.68 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 9.67 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Type, Material, Precursor And End Users Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Farmers are shifting from traditional to modern farming methods with the rising awareness of innovative agriculture methods. Seed treatment is cost-effective to various other protection strategies and is anticipated to significantly boost the global seed treatment market. The requirement to turn every seed into a healthy seeding and produce high yields and the rising demand for high-efficiency seed chemicals are driving factors. Demand is also rising due to the requirement to employ strategies that can increase crop yield at a reasonable cost. BASFSE (Germany) and Germany Seed Technology (UK) offer seed coating solutions. Furthermore, significant research in seed coating has been done over the years to prepare various substances for seed coating use.

Challenges:

Natural disasters, such as storms, landslides flooding and other extreme weather occurrences, may have a detrimental influence on the entire output of raw fruits and vegetables, which could hurt the growth of the worldwide seed treatment sector. Moreover, poor weather conditions are impeding the growth of demand. The germination of seeds like soybeans is because of the limited shelf life of treated seeds. Microbes are influenced by the composition’s physical and chemical characteristics. The coated bacteria in seeds may have difficulty remaining viable, reducing their shelf life in the seed treatment market.

Regional Trends:

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period since there is a growing demand for forage and fodder crops. The increasing demand for crop protection from Asia Pacific countries accelerates the market’s growth during the forecast period. Most established players are expanding their business in the Asia Pacific region, driven by the rising demand, and projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period—increasing growth of high-value crops and extending awareness among farmers about the benefits of the seed treatment market.





Segmentation of Seed Treatment Market-

By Type-

Insecticides

Fungicides

Chemicals

Non-chemicals

By Crop-

Corn

Soybean

Wheat

Canola

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

