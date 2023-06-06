Saudi Arabia-Socioeconomic Transformation and Growth Drivers 2030: Transformative Mega Trends in Green Energy, Manufacturing, and Digitalization will Support Economic Diversification

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia-Socioeconomic Transformation and Growth Drivers, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This research service provides a snapshot of the Saudi Arabian economy by examining the country's growth conditions and key policies. Following a steep economic contraction in 2020 on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi Arabia recorded a rebound of around 8.7% in 2022. Robust growth in non-oil sectors such as manufacturing, transport, government services, and construction accelerated investments into giga projects, with the country's economic transformation initiative being the main growth driver.

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative and policies to reduce dependence on its oil sector indicate significant changes in the country's economy. International factors, such as rapidly changing geopolitical scenarios and elevated inflation and interest rates, and domestic factors, such as the Saudization policies and growing public finances, will influence the growth trajectory of Saudi Arabia over the medium and long term.

A significant part of the global economy, the country is expected to emerge as a diversified investment and employment generator over the next decade, with business reforms and widespread localization building capacity in sectors such as green energy, tourism, real estate, and automotive.

This study provides key insights into the country's macroeconomic trends and industry prospects in the oil and non-oil sectors, including emerging growth areas. It offers an in-depth analysis of the Mega Trends influencing the country's socioeconomic landscape and examines the impact of policy initiatives on different sectors. The study concludes by identifying industry-specific growth opportunities emerging from the changes in the country for market players and stakeholders to leverage.

Key Issues Addressed

What are Saudi Arabia's investment and growth prospects?

How will Saudi Arabia's growth prospects influence the domestic labor market and external trade sectors?

What are the key growth drivers and growth areas for the Vision 2030 initiative?

Which policy measures will drive major growth opportunities in Saudi Arabia? How can they be leveraged?

Key Topics Covered:





1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Saudi Arabia's Economy

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Saudi Arabia's Economic Environment - An Overview

Key Economic Metrics - Saudi Arabia

Growth Drivers - Saudi Arabia

Growth Restraints - Saudi Arabia

2 Saudi Arabia - Economic Environment

2030 GDP Growth Outlook

2030 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Outlook

2030 Labor Market Outlook

2030 Trade Environment

Vision 2030 - Growth Drivers, Areas, and Impact Analysis

3 Saudi Arabia - Sector Outlook

2030 Oil Sector Outlook

2030 Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary Sectors' Outlook

Primary, Secondary, & Tertiary Sectors 2030 Macroeconomic Opportunities

4 Saudi Arabia - Industry Outlook

Transport & Logistics - Key Projects & Policy Initiatives

Transport & Logistics - Industry Mega Trends

EVs - Key Projects & Policy Initiatives

EVs - Industry Mega Trends

Renewable Energy - Key Projects & Policy Initiatives

Renewable Energy - Industry Mega Trends

Tourism - Key Projects & Policy Initiatives

Tourism - Industry Mega Trends

Healthcare - Key Projects & Policy Initiatives

Healthcare - Industry Mega Trends

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - 2030 Carbon Neutrality Targets and Sustainability Policies to Accelerate Green Energy Transition

Growth Opportunity 2 - Manufacturing Localization to Boost Multi-sector Growth

Growth Opportunity 3 - Mega Projects and Favorable Demographics to Support Real Estate and Transport Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 4 - Digitalization to Spur Multi-sectoral Transformation and Industry Competitiveness

Growth Opportunity 5 - Buoyant Consumer Spending and Rapidly Improving Connectivity to Bolster Tourism

