Wireless network data traffic: worldwide trends and forecasts 2022–2028

"Mobile data growth is slowing, but we still expect the volume of cellular data traffic worldwide to almost triple over the next 5 years; helped by very high usage of FWA services."





The launch of 5G networks was expected to lead to a surge in cellular data traffic. This report looks at what is actually happening in mobile networks now that 5G has been around for a few years, and considers the interplay between Wi-Fi and cellular network usage by customers. It forecasts the patterns of mobile and Wi-Fi traffic worldwide to 2028.





This report provides:





5-year forecasts of wireless data traffic worldwide, in 8 regions and 21 selected countries

analysis of the key trends in, and drivers and inhibitors of, data traffic worldwide and in each region

analysis of the impact of 5G on data traffic

analysis of the interplay of cellular and Wi-Fi traffic

analysis of the traffic growth from handsets versus FWA connections.

Geographical coverage

Region | Countries

Central and Eastern Europe | Poland Turkey

Developed Asia–Pacific | Australia Japan New Zealand Singapore South Korea

Emerging Asia–Pacific | China India Indonesia

Latin America | Brazil

Middle East and North Africa | Saudi Arabia

North America | Canada USA

Sub-Saharan Africa | South Africa

Western Europe | Finland France Germany Italy Spain UK

Worldwide



