Wireless network data traffic: worldwide trends and forecasts 2022–2028

"Mobile data growth is slowing, but we still expect the volume of cellular data traffic worldwide to almost triple over the next 5 years; helped by very high usage of FWA services."
The launch of 5G networks was expected to lead to a surge in cellular data traffic. This report looks at what is actually happening in mobile networks now that 5G has been around for a few years, and considers the interplay between Wi-Fi and cellular network usage by customers. It forecasts the patterns of mobile and Wi-Fi traffic worldwide to 2028.
This report provides:
- 5-year forecasts of wireless data traffic worldwide, in 8 regions and 21 selected countries
- analysis of the key trends in, and drivers and inhibitors of, data traffic worldwide and in each region
- analysis of the impact of 5G on data traffic
- analysis of the interplay of cellular and Wi-Fi traffic
- analysis of the traffic growth from handsets versus FWA connections.
Geographical coverage
Region | Countries
Central and Eastern Europe | Poland Turkey
Developed Asia–Pacific | Australia Japan New Zealand Singapore South Korea
Emerging Asia–Pacific | China India Indonesia
Latin America | Brazil
Middle East and North Africa | Saudi Arabia
North America | Canada USA
Sub-Saharan Africa | South Africa
Western Europe | Finland France Germany Italy Spain UK
Worldwide
