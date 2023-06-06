Brunswick Exploration Announces Temporary Pause to Activities in Eeyou Istchee-James Bay Quebec

English French

MONTREAL, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; “BRW” or the “Company”) has temporarily suspended exploration activities across its three camps in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec in accordance with a directive from the Ministère des Ressources Naturelles et des Forêts which has banned forest access on Crown land and closure of roads to help combat forest fires across the province.

At this time, the Company will focus on other segments of its portfolio not currently impacted by forest fires. Work is expected to continue unimpeded in Manitoba, Ontario and Atlantic Canada. Saskatchewan is also dealing with major forest fires and the Company has decided to temporarily suspend activities in the region until it can properly assess the situation.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: “We fully support the provincial government’s initiative to restrict and suspend access to public forest to prevent the start of new fires. Resources will be redeployed towards projects which are currently safe to access or where the risk of fire is low. We hope to return rapidly to the field once the situation has been controlled.”

