The global single-cell multi-omics market is projected to reach $7.72 billion by 2033 from $1.43 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 17.27% during the forecast period 2023-2033

Market Lifecycle Stage



The global single-cell multi-omics market is developing.The global single-cell multi-omics market has witnessed several collaborations among the market players.



The collaborations are aimed at combining capabilities, expanding the customer base, and marketing, among others.



The opportunity for growth of the global single-cell multi-omics market lies in expansion into new research applications, such as single-cell metabolomics.



Impact of COVID-19



The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the world’s healthcare sector, especially the single-cell multi-omics sector. The pandemic has caused changes in research priorities, supply chain interruptions, and regulatory process modifications that may have had an impact on the operations and activities of single-cell multi-omics.



The future impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply across the global single-cell multi-omics market depends on the abilities of stakeholders to withstand unforeseeable scenarios in the future. The intensity of impact due to COVID-19 in the future will depend on the current efforts being made by companies to equip their supply chains with the necessary components and processes to remain responsive.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Sample Type

• Animal Sample

• Human Sample

• Microbial Sample



The global single-cell multi-omics market (by sample type) is expected to be dominated by the human sample segment.



Segmentation 2: by Techniques

• Single-Cell Isolation and Dispensing

• Single-Cell Analysis



The global single-cell multi-omics market (by techniques) is expected to be dominated by single-cell isolation and dispensing.



Segmentation 3: By Omics Type

• Single-Cell Transcriptomics

• Single-Cell Genomics

• Single-Cell Proteomics



The global single-cell multi-omics market (by omics type) is expected to be dominated by single-cell transcriptomics.



Segmentation 4: By Product Type

• Kits and Consumables

• Instruments

• Software



The global single-cell multi-omics market (by product type) is expected to be dominated by kits and consumables.



Segmentation 5: By Applications

• Clinical Research

• Translational Research

• Synthetic Biology



The global single-cell multi-omics market (by application) is expected to be dominated by clinical research.



Segmentation 6: By End User

• Biopharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

• Academic and Research Institutions

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



The global single-cell multi-omics market (by end user) is expected to be dominated by academic and research institutions.



Segmentation 7: by Region

• North America - U.S., Canada

• Europe - Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



The global single-cell multi-omics market (by region) is dominated by the North America region.



Recent Developments in Global Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market



• In February 2023, Singleron Biotechnologies and Macrogen Europe announced a strategic alliance to deliver outstanding single-cell multi-omics sequencing solutions, and they combined their strengths.

• In February 2023, Becton, Dickinson and Company announced a new instrument for single-cell multi-omics analysis that would enable scientists to run high-throughput studies without sacrificing sample integrity – potentially accelerating time to discovery across a wide range of disciplines, including immunology, genetic disease research, and cancer and chronic disease research.

• In December 2022, 10x Genomics, Inc. announced the first commercial shipments of its Xenium platform for in situ analysis. Xenium is the next generation of targeted spatial profiling of genes and proteins at subcellular resolution.

• In March 2023, Mission Bio partnered with the National Science Foundation (NSF) Engineering Research Center for Cell Manufacturing Technologies (CMaT), leveraging its Tapestri Platform to improve analytical assays and cell manufacturing processes.

• In December 2022, Mission Bio partnered with Abiosciences to co-develop bioinformatics packages for translational and clinical research applications in hematological cancers in China. The goal is to combine Mission Bio’s single-cell DNA and multi-omics capabilities with Abiosciences’ artificial intelligence technology to uncover new disease signatures and address therapeutic resistance.



Demand - Drivers and Limitations



The following are the drivers for the global single-cell multi-omics market:

• Rising Number of Large-Scale Genomics Studies Leveraging Single-Cell RNA Sequencing (Sc-RNA)

• Use of Single-Cell Multi-Omics Approach for Screening and Diagnostics of Diseases Leading to Shift Toward Personalized Medicine

• Increasing Use of Single-Cell Multi-Omics for Drug Development

• Collaborations among Technology Providers and Life Sciences Companies for Accelerating the Research in Single-Cell Multi-Omics



The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

• High Cost of Single-Cell Analysis and Sequencing

• Limited Availability of Large Online Data Storage and Analysis Platforms



How can this report add value to an organization?



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global single-cell multi-omics market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as new offerings, partnerships, collaboration, and joint ventures.



Competitive Strategy: The global single-cell multi-omics market has witnessed growth in recent years; as the field of single-cell multi-omics grows, it has witnessed increased collaboration between researchers, academic institutions, and industry partners to drive innovation and commercialization of these technologies.Single-cell multi-omics technologies are already being used in a variety of applications, such as cancer research, immunology, and neuroscience.



As the technologies continue to improve, they may be applied to other areas of research, such as developmental biology and stem cell research.



Key Companies Profiled



• 10x Genomics, Inc.

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• BICO GROUP AB (PUBL)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• BGI Group

• Illumina Inc.

• Fluidigm Corporation

• Menarini Group

• Mission Bio

• Nanostring Technologies, Inc.

• Namocell, Inc.

• PhenomeX,inc.

• QIAGEN NV

• Rarecells Diagnostics

• Scipio Bioscience

• Shilps Sciences

• Singleron Biotechnologies

• Takara Bio Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Universal Sequencing Technology Corporation



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Singapore

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World

