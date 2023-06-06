Regenerative Agriculture Market Growth, Investments, Revenue Share and Future Demand Analysis 2023-2031 | Exclusive InsightAce Report

Jersey City, NJ, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global for regenerative agriculture market is projected to surpass USD 31.88 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 15.17% over the forecast period.

Regenerative agriculture is a collection of agricultural concepts and practises that emphasise soil properties while taking into consideration conservation efforts, the use of fertilisers, and other factors. The objective is to improve and restore the farm's entire ecosystem. Farmers, businesses, researchers, and consumers, as well as politicians and business media, have increased their focus on regenerative agriculture as a result of its advantages, which have fuelled the growth of the sector.

The growth of the regenerative agriculture market is anticipated to be driven by rising consumer interest and adoption of the practise, as well as by innovations resulting from a growing understanding of how agriculture is destroying our water, land, and atmosphere. In addition, a shift from conventional agricultural practises to those that prioritise soil health is required due to the global expansion of carbon dioxide emissions and the diminishing farmland. This change is anticipated to increase market demand. In addition, there is a greater need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance soil quality and water balance as a result of the continuously growing global population, which is expected to influence the trend.





Notable Developments:

• In December 2021, CIBO Technologies announced a partnership with Continuum AG to launch a brand-new programme called CIBO Carbon Bridge, which will provide producers with access to agronomic data. The primary objective of the programme is to provide affordable access to the most effective regenerative agricultural practises while improving soil health.

List of Prominent Players in the Regenerative Agriculture Market:

Regenerative Agriculture Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 9.08 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 31.88 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 15.17% from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Segments covered Practice And Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa





Market Dynamics:

Market Growth Drivers:

It is anticipated that growing efforts by the government and corporations such as General Mills, PepsiCo, and others to promote regenerative agriculture will create opportunities for market expansion. General Mills has been promoting regenerative agriculture via its products.

The surge in global demand for the restoration and preservation of agricultural and farming systems is anticipated to propel the development of the regenerative agriculture industry over the forecasted time frame. As concerns and knowledge about depleting agricultural land, groundwater, and air pollution increase over the coming years, the global regenerative farming industry will expand.

Challenges in the Market:

Numerous obstacles, such as a lack of knowledge about the benefits of regeneration farming, the need for expensive initial expenditures and maintenance costs, and complicated certification procedures, may impede the ability of the global market for regenerative agriculture to expand in terms of revenue. However, factors such as decreased consumer understanding of the benefits of regenerative agriculture, high capital requirements, and a lack of skilled labour and expertise for operating machines and equipment are expected to restrain market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Trends:

Regional Trends: The North American market for regenerative agriculture is anticipated to have the largest market share in terms of revenue and to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. Due to rising tendencies in the rapid adoption of new technology and the accessibility of cutting-edge farming equipment and instruments. Over the forecast period, market expansion is anticipated to be driven by the presence of significant market participants and rising corporate support for organic growth.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific held a substantial market share. Due to the large population and abundance of agricultural land. In addition, it is anticipated that a number of lucrative market expansion opportunities will emerge in the future years as a result of growing government initiatives to support innovative agricultural practises and rising awareness of soil improvement.





Segmentation of Regenerative Agriculture Market-

By Practice

Aquaculture

Holistic Planned Grazing

Agroecology

Agroforestry

Biochar

Pasture Cropping

Silvopasture

Others

Regenerative Agriculture Market By Application

Soil and crop management Nitrogen fixation Water retention Nutrient cycle

Operations management Carbon sequestration Ecosystem services

Biodiversity

Other applications

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

