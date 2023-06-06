New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Epigenetic Therapeutics: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465570/?utm_source=GNW





Based on product type, the market is segmented into PRAP inhibitors, Kinase inhibitors, IDH inhibitors, HDAC inhibitors, DNMT inhibitors and KMT inhibitors. The market is segmented by region into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).



This report examines the factors driving growth in the epigenetic drugs market, and it reviews major players, established companies and new entrants.



This report, however, does not cover epigenetic diagnostic assays and instruments.



Report Includes:

- 77 tables

- A comprehensive overview of the global markets for epigenetic therapeutics

- Analyses of the global market trends with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

- Understanding of the upcoming market potential for epigenetic therapeutics with an emphasis on new products and technologies, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global epigenetic therapeutics market, and corresponding market share analysis product type and region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, new products and applications in epigenomics, and COVID-19 impact on the industry

- Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the market for epigenetic therapeutics, with analyses and growth forecasts through 2028

- A look at the recent breakthrough innovations, key technological issues, market regulations, and current status on the intellectual property rights on epigenetic therapeutics

- Review of patent trends and research publications for innovations in the genome-editing technologies

- Insight into the recent industry structure, government regulations and policies, development issues, and the vendor landscape

- Analysis of the competitive environment and market opportunities based on the company’s business strategies, product mapping, and operational integration

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading pharma corporations, including AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GSK, Ipsen, Seagen, and Incyte



Summary:

The global epigenetic therapeutics market was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2022.The market is expected to reach $REDACTED billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% over the forecast period.



Growth factors include aging populations, increased frequency of cancer risk associated with aging and increased prevalence of cancers cases such as acute-T-cell leukemia, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, Non-Small-Cell lung cancers. Epigenetic drug therapy serves as an ultimate treatment option when a cancer patient is not responding to the conventional therapies such as chemotherapy.



Technological innovations in epigenetic drug discovery and development are driving increased use of epigenetic therapeutics, which also is pushing market growth. However, loss of exclusivity in the case of a few branded drugs and the entry of generic drugs into the market is the restraining the growth of this market.



In 2022, the PRAP inhibitors segment held the largest share of the global market for epigenetic therapeutics, with REDACTED% of the market, followed by Kinase inhibitors (REDACTED%), HDAC inhibitors (REDACTED%), IDH inhibitors (REDACTED%), DNMT inhibitors (REDACTED%) and KMT inhibitors (REDACTED%)

