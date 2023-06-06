Global Liver Metastases Treatment Market to 2030: Approval of Targeted Therapies Drives Growth

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liver Metastases Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Treatment Type (Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy), By Primary Cancer (Colorectal, Breast), By Distribution Channel, By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global liver metastases treatment market is expected to reach USD 2.31 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

F. Hoffmann - La Roche Ltd.

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Ono Pharmaceutical

Pfizer, Inc.

Bristol - Myers Squibb Company

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Rising prevalence of target disease, advanced stage diagnosis for cancer in developing countries, and increasing number of products approvals is expected to drive the industry growth.



Colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and lung cancer are some of the key types that metastasize to the liver. The incidence of colorectal cancer is expected to increase from 1.88 million in 2020 to 2.45 million in 2030. Whereas the incidence of breast cancer is expected to increase from 2.26 million in 2020 to 2.74 million in 2030. The rising incidence of these primary indications is expected to drive space growth.



Majority of the cancer cases in low and middle-income countries are diagnosed at advanced stages where the availability of therapeutic options is low. The lack of availability of early diagnostics methods combined with uncertain reimbursement scenario for diagnostics are major reasons for delayed diagnosis. The advanced/metastatic stage of diagnosis provide lucrative growth opportunities in this space.



On the other hand, if cancers are diagnosed at advanced stages particularly in developing nations and LMICS, the treatment rate at such advanced stages is significantly less, due to unavailability of products and proper reimbursement. This factor is expected to restrain space growth.



Liver Metastases Treatment Market Report Highlights

By treatment type, the targeted therapy segment dominated the market with a share of 56.25% to the presence of approved drugs with a price higher than traditional chemotherapy.

In 2022, colorectal cancer dominated the liver metastases treatment market with a share of 40.55%. Around 25-30% of all colorectal cancers metastasize to the liver. The availability of various treatment options for CCLM further contributed to the segments' dominance.

Based on distribution channel, the market was dominated by the hospital pharmacies segment with a share of 60.13% in 2022. The high rate of hospitalization for the treatment of liver metastases is one of the major factors for the dominance of this segment.

By region, North America has a high revenue share in global liver metastases treatment market in 2022. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Liver Metastases treatment Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.1.1.1 Liver Cancer Treatment Market

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping for Treatment Type, 2022

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1 Approval of targeted therapy for the treatment of Liver Metastases

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 Technological advancements for early diagnosis of cancer

3.4 Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4 Liver Metastases treatment Market: Segment Analysis, by Treatment Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Liver Metastases treatment Market: Treatment Type Movement Analysis

4.1.1 Chemotherapy

4.1.1.1 Chemotherapy Market Estimates and Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1.2 Targeted Therapy

4.1.2.1 Targeted Therapy Market Estimates and Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1.3 Immunotherapy

4.1.3.1 Immunotherapy Market Estimates and Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Liver Metastases treatment Market: Segment Analysis, by Primary Cancer, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Liver Metastases treatment Market: Primary Cancer Movement Analysis

5.1.1 Colorectal Cancer

5.1.1.1 Colorectal Cancer Market Estimates and Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1.2 Breast Cancer

5.1.2.1 Breast Cancer Market Estimates and Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Liver Metastases treatment Market: Segment Analysis, by Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Liver Metastases treatment Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

6.1.1 Hospital Pharmacies

6.1.1.1 Hospital Pharmacies Market Estimates and Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1.2 Specialty Pharmacies

6.1.2.1 Specialty Pharmacies Market Estimates and Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Liver Metastases Treatment Market: Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis, by Type, Product, & Application



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9tezdm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment