Global Bronchodilators Market to 2030: Increasing Prevalence of Lung Diseases Drives Growth

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bronchodilators Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Disease (Asthma, COPD), By Route Of Administration (Inhalable, Oral), By Drug Class (Beta-Adrenergic, Anticholinergics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bronchodilators market is expected to reach USD 28.75 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.29% from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

GSK Plc.

Astrazeneca

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cipla Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis Ag

Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

The growth of the bronchodilators market is attributed to the increasing geriatric population and rising population with respiratory disorders. Moreover, respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma are more common among the elderly population.



The demand for bronchodilators is growing significantly, owing to the increasing incidence of respiratory disorders. The surging number of smokers is increasing the population with a heightened risk of lung conditions such as asthma and COPD. For instance, as per WHO in 2021, there are over 1.3 billion smokers globally with 80% of them situated in LMIC's.

This population has an accelerated rate of deterioration in lung function along with intensified mortality rate. As per American Lung Association, 17% of the population with asthma are smokers which is 13.7% in the non-asthmatic population. This creates a need for persistent use of bronchodilators in patients, thereby, accelerating the demand for bronchodilators.



Moreover, there are increasing efforts from public and private organizations to increase awareness among the population. International organizations such as the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) are working with public health officials and healthcare professionals worldwide to increase awareness and improve the treatment and prevention of COPD around the world.

Moreover, companies such as AstraZeneca, Cipla, Teva, and several others have been trying to spread awareness through social media platforms such as 'Get Real', #Laugh4Lungs', 'Inhalers are Right for Asthma', 'Inhaler is boon for Asthma', and many more. These campaigns help raise awareness and encourage patients towards using more bronchodilators and enable them to secure their lives by taking preventive measures. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow due to regional market players ongoing R&D efforts to develop an effective treatment for patients with respiratory disorders.



Companies are collaborating to develop novel treatments to address unmet medical needs. This enables businesses to use their resources to help with product development and supply chain improvements. Moreover, a number of players are also focusing on product launches in order to expand their product portfolio.

For instance, in September 2021, AstraZeneca started working on a combination formulation of inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) budesonide and beta2-agonist (SABA) albuterol for the treatment of patients with Asthma, which if approved is expected to be the first ICS/SABA combo rescue inhaler for asthma in the U.S.



Bronchodilators Market Report Highlights

Beta adrenergic bronchodilators segment held a dominant share in the market in 2022, owing to the increasing number of generic approvals by the FDA to meet the rising demands

Oral segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period attributable to it being the second most preferred mode of administration amongst clinicians and patients

Asthma segment held a dominant share of the market in 2022 owing to the increasing prevalence of target diseases worldwide

North America dominated the market in 2022, which is attributed to the presence of key market players in the region, highly developed healthcare infrastructure, better affordability

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $22.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Bronchodilators Market - Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Bronchodilators Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Bronchodilators Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.1.1 Global Asthma And Copd Market

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.1.2.1 Branded Generics Market

3.1.2.2 Hospital-Acquired Infection Therapeutics Market

3.2 Penetration And Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1 Growing Geriatric Population

3.3.2 Increasing Prevalence Of Lung Diseases

3.3.3 Rising Awareness About Treatment Of Lung Diseases

3.3.4. Increase In Number Of Smokers

3.3.5. Escalating R&D Efforts By Players

3.3.6. Heightened Pollution Levels Globally

3.4 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.1 Long Approvals Times And Stringent Regulations

3.4.2 Adverse Effects Of Bronchodilators

3.5 Swot Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, And Technological)

3.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Regulatory Framework



Chapter 4 Bronchodilators Market - Segment Analysis, By Drug Class, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition And Scope

4.2 Bronchodilators Market: Drug Class Movement Analysis

4.2.1 Beta-Adrenergic Bronchodilators

4.2.1.1 Beta-Adrenergic Bronchodilators Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2 Anticholinergic Bronchodilators

4.2.2.1 Anticholinergic Bronchodilators Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.3 Xanthine Derivatives

4.2.3.1 Xanthine Derivatives Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Bronchodilators Market - Segment Analysis, By Route Of Administration, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Bronchodilators Market: Route Of Administration Movement Analysis

5.1.1 Oral

5.1.1.1 Oral Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1.2 Nasal (Inhalable)

5.1.2.1 Nasal (Inhalable) Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1.3 Injectable

5.1.3.1 Injectable Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Bronchodilators Market - Segment Analysis, By End-Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Definition And Scope

6.2 Bronchodilators Market: Disease Movement Analysis

6.2.1 Asthma

6.2.1.1 Asthma Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.2.2 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (Copd)

6.2.2.1 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (Copd) Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.2.3 Others

6.2.3.1 Others Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Bronchodilators Market - Regional Business Analysis



Chapter 8 Bronchodilators Market - Competitive Analysis

8.1 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

8.2 Strategy Framework

8.3 Market Participation Categorization

8.4 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.5 Company Position Analysis

8.6 List Of Distributors

8.6.1 Key Customers

8.6.2 Public Companies

8.6.3 Private Companies



Chapter 9 Bronchodilators Market - Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p6of13

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment