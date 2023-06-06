Teleflex Announces the Arrow® EZ-IO® Needle Is Now FDA Cleared For Use in an MRI Environment

WAYNE, Pa., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical devices for critical care and surgery, today announced that the Arrow® EZ-IO® Needle is the first and only Intraosseous (IO) Needle to receive 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for MR Conditional labeling. The EZ-IO® Needle, a critical component of the Arrow® EZ-IO® Intraosseous Vascular Access System, has a patented diamond tip designed for fast,1 precise and steady insertion.



The EZ-IO® System can be used when intravenous access is difficult or impossible to obtain in emergent, urgent, or medically necessary cases. The new labeling allows the clinician to continuously care for patients who require MRI scans without interruption to the established site for vascular access.

“Clinical and Medical Affairs is committed to supporting the expanded use of Teleflex medical devices in a continuous effort to improve patient care,” said Michelle Fox, Corporate Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Teleflex. “Patients who require emergent or urgent MRI now have an additional vascular access option.”

“Teleflex continues to innovate on behalf of clinicians who are seeking to provide continuous care during critical situations,” said Kevin Robinson, President and General Manager, Anesthesia and Emergency Medicine, Teleflex. “We are excited to have the Arrow® EZ-IO® Needle cleared as MR Conditional and look forward to finding new ways to deliver outstanding care solutions for patients and providers.”

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, LMA®, Pilling®, QuikClot®, Rüsch®, UroLift® and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

