In this report, the global market by type is segmented into microalgae and seaweed/macroalgae. The market is also segmented by application, including food and beverages, animal feed and dietary supplements.



The current market size and future estimates are provided in terms of value (U.S. $ millions), using 2022 as a base year, with a forecast provided for the period of 2023 to 2028.



The report also discusses the major players in each regional market. The report concludes with a focus on the competitive landscape and includes profiles of the major vendors.



Report Includes:

- 81 data tables and 30 additional tables

- An overview and up-to-date analysis of the global algae and seaweed protein market

- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

- Estimation of actual market size and revenue forecast for global algae and seaweed protein market, and corresponding market share analysis based on the type, application, and region

- Country specific data analysis and market growth forecasts for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, India, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, the U.K., South Africa, and Saudi Arabia etc.

- Discussion of the market growth drivers, opportunities and restraints, technology updates, and key regulations affecting the market for algae and seaweed protein as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)

- A comparative study and SWOT analysis of the global algae and seaweed protein market, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies

- Analysis of market opportunities and trends with a holistic review of the Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis considering both micro- and macro environmental factors prevailing in the marketplace

- Review of the patent filings and patent publications for innovations in algae and seaweed protein market

- Insight into the recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segment, increasing investment on R&D activities, market development strategies, and company value share analysis

- Identification of major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, financial performance, segmental revenues, and operational integration

- Company profiles of the leading global players, including Algenuity Ltd., Arizona Algae Products LLC, Corbion N.V., DIC Corp., E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd., Earthrise Nutritionals LLC, Nutrex Hawaii, Seaweed & Co., and Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd.



Summary:

The global market for algae and seaweed protein was valued at $$REDACTED million in 2022 and is expected to reach $$REDACTED billion by the end of 2028, at a CAGR of $REDACTED% from 2023 to 2028. The Asia-Pacific region accounts for the largest share of the global market, while the North American market is projected to show the highest CAGR, at $REDACTED%, during the forecast period.



The global market is segmented into microalgae and seaweed/macroalgae. In 2022, the microalgae segment accounted for $REDACTED% of the global market, and is expected to have a CAGR of $REDACTED% during the forecast period.



By application, the global market is segmented into food and beverages, dietary supplements, animal feed and other segments.In 2022, the food and beverage segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



The dietary supplements segment is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period, at $REDACTED%.



Demand for algae and seaweed protein will increase over the forecast period due to factors such as the growing number of vegans, higher product use in food and beverage applications, and growing consumer awareness of the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.The main factors driving the expansion of the algal protein market are the rising demand for naturally produced foods and health supplements, an increase in the number of health-conscious customers, and the continuing increase in the world population.



The COVID-19 epidemic has had only a minor impact on the market for algal protein. Growing consumer demand for dietary supplements made from algae, particularly those made from spirulina, fueled industry expansion throughout the pandemic.

