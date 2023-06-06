3D Metrology Market Size & Share to Surpass $19.1 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global 3D Metrology Market is valued at USD 10.2 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 19.1 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 9.4% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

The fundamental factor driving the expansion of the 3D Metrology market is the increasing usage of 3D Metrology equipment by a variety of industries, including heavy machinery, aerospace, automotive, construction and engineering, and energy and power. Furthermore, industry 4.0 deployment and increased R&D spending by producers of metrology equipment are anticipated to impact market growth.

We forecast that the coordinate measuring machine (CMM) category in 3D Metrology market sales will account for more than 38% of the market share by 2030 due to the rising usage of sophisticated quality control techniques in the manufacturing and automotive industries, the trend of increased adoption of advanced measurement technology will continue during the projection period.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/3d-metrology-market-2129/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Rise in the Use of Industry 4.0 is Anticipated to Accelerate the Market's Growth

The market for 3D Metrology is expanding significantly as industry 4.0 usage rises. The fourth industrial revolution, or "Industry 4.0," is characterized by interconnection, machine learning, and real-time data. As part of the transition to industry 4.0, businesses and sectors all over the world are investing in cutting-edge technologies, including sophisticated 3D Metrology systems, to increase connectivity and access to real-time information among partners, goods, people, and stakeholders involved throughout the supply chain. The National Association of Software and Services Businesses and Capgemini published a study in 2022 that indicated that expenditures in Industry 4.0 had increased by 10X between 2010 and 2020 and were projected to reach $200 billion by 2025.

Advancement in Technology to Boost Market Expansion

A prominent driver gaining traction in the 3D Metrology industry is a technological improvement. Developing novel technologies that promise to deliver quicker and more effective 3D measuring solutions is a key priority for major companies active in the 3D Metrology market. For instance, the China-based company Shining 3D has expanded its FreeScan UE series of blue laser Metrology 3D scanners by releasing the FreeScan UE Pro. For large-scale 3D inspection and reverse engineering, FreeScan UE Pro combines the capabilities of photogrammetry and laser technology to produce a highly productive, feature-rich solution. It retains the high precision, metrology-grade accuracy, and lightweight design of FreeScan UE while enhancing fine scanning and giving big workpiece scanning a more precise global control.

Top Players in the Global 3D Metrology Market

3D Digital Corporation (U.S.)

3D Systems Corporation (U.S.)

Applied Materials Inc. (U.S.)

Automated Precision Inc. (U.S.)

Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)

Creaform Inc. (Canada)

FARO Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Keyence Corporation (Japan)

Nikon Metrology NV (U.S.)

Perceptron Inc. (U.S.)

Budget Limitation? Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing

Top Trends in Global 3D Metrology Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the 3D Metrology industry is increasing demand for quality control and inspection applications in the automobile industry. Each week, modern manufacturing facilities turn out billions of finished goods. In the automotive industry, the bulk of parts are made with hardly any human involvement. A unique part is created on an assembly line for a precise measurement with predetermined tolerance and restrictions. Frictional losses cause modern, complex technology to lose accuracy. There might not be much of a change.





Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the 3D Metrology industry is increased demand from end-use industry. The aerospace and automotive sectors are expanding rapidly, and the world's rapid industrialization and urbanization are major factors in the expansion of the 3D Metrology industry. The manufacturing sector has come to accept 3D testing and 3D Metrology in order to gather detailed data and conduct full-field evaluations.



Top Report Findings

The Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) category controls most of the 3D Metrology market's revenue based on product. CMMs are conventional metrology tools that are employed for quality inspection across numerous industry sectors. The price of these products is quite low when compared to other metrology tools.





Based on the Application, most of the 3D Metrology market's revenue is controlled by the Quality Control & Inspection category due to the demand for final goods that are more exact. Any object or task a physical instrument cannot adequately reach is easily compatible with 3D Metrology. Items like coordinate measuring machines are frequently used in the automotive, aerospace, and defense industries for quality control and inspection.





Based on End User, most of the 3D Metrology market's revenue is controlled by Automotive categories due to the technology's many advantages in making cars. The market is being driven globally by choice of numerous automakers to use coordinate measuring devices for quality control and inspection in the plant.



Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/3d-metrology-market-2129/0

Recent Developments in the Global 3D Metrology Market

April 2022: A new end-to-end 3D digital reality capture and collaboration platform has been released by FARO Technologies, Inc., a provider of 4D digital reality solutions. This platform uses modern tools like cloud computing and artificial intelligence to evaluate and store measurement data.

A new end-to-end 3D digital reality capture and collaboration platform has been released by FARO Technologies, Inc., a provider of 4D digital reality solutions. This platform uses modern tools like cloud computing and artificial intelligence to evaluate and store measurement data. June 2021: ZEISS International and Shree Rapid Technologies collaborated to commercialize and advance machine measuring and scanning technology in India. Through this relationship, contactless measurement technology will advance in India.

ZEISS International and Shree Rapid Technologies collaborated to commercialize and advance machine measuring and scanning technology in India. Through this relationship, contactless measurement technology will advance in India. May 2021: The United States partner for GOM 3D non-contact measuring solutions, Capture 3D, was acquired by ZEISS International. Customers of ZEISS International will benefit from a seamlessly integrated experience to receive the best measuring solutions for their particular requirements as a result of this purchase worldwide. Also, ZEISS International increased its commercial base in the United States by adopting this strategic approach.



Automotive Category of the End User Segment of the 3D Metrology Market to Projected to Generate A Good Proportion of the Global Segment Revenue

For better understanding, based on the End User, the 3D Metrology market is divided into Electronics, Architecture & Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Automotive and other End Users.

It is expected that the automotive segment will dominate market for 3D Metrology. Due to the extensive inspections needed, the automotive industry primarily uses dimensional 3D Metrology technology. Since 3D measuring machines and optical digital scanners offer high accuracy, flexibility, high-precision measurement, and size, recent advances in manufacturing facility automation have boosted the demand for dimensional metrology devices.

On the other hand, it is anticipated that the Aerospace & Defense category will be the fastest growing category in the 3D Metrology market. A high degree of accuracy is necessary for the production and assembly of an airplane, and 3D Metrology can provide this accuracy. Precision parts, including frames, wings, subassemblies, simulators, testbeds, and engines, are manufactured in the aerospace sector using 3D Metrology procedures. The calibration of the equipment must fulfill the quality criteria and rules for essential aerospace and aeronautic components, which is why laser trackers and portable arm coordinate measurement machines are employed.

Asia Pacific Region of the Global 3D Metrology Market Forecast to Generate Half the Global Revenue

The Asia Pacific dominated the market and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The region's market is driven by the rising need for contactless quality control tools and measuring methods in the production and manufacturing of automobiles. Top important players are also implementing different business methods, aiding in market expansion in the area. Additionally, the rise in small- and medium-scale system producers in developing nations like Singapore, Japan, and South Korea as well as the expansion of virtual simulation in the energy and power sector, are encouraging market expansion in the area.

The nation that generates the most money is China. According to the report, it will also have the fastest growth within the projection period. China has the most sophisticated manufacturing facility in the world and is quickly integrating cutting-edge technology like reverse engineering and virtual simulation into its routine manufacturing process, which will accelerate the country's adoption of new products. To expand the market in the nation, some of the top essential companies are implementing various business methods, including partnerships, acquisitions, and business expansion.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on 3D Metrology Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global 3D Metrology Market Segmentation

By Product

Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS)

Automated Optical Inspection

Video Measuring Machine (VMM)

Other Products



By Application

Quality Control & Inspection

Reverse Engineering

Virtual Simulation

Other Applications

By End User

Electronics

Architecture & Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Automotive

Other End Users

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/3d-metrology-market-2129

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 10.2 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 19.1 Billion CAGR 9.4% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players 3D Digital Corporation, 3D Systems Corporation, Applied Materials Inc., Automated Precision Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Creaform Inc., FARO Technologies Inc., Keyence Corporation, Nikon Metrology NV, Perceptron Inc. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/3d-metrology-market-2129/request-sample

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

Biochips Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/biochips-market-2034

Thermal Camera Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/thermal-camera-market-2010

Industrial Detonator Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-detonator-market-1954

Variable Frequency Drive Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/variable-frequency-drive-market-1935

Digital Twin Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/digital-twin-market-1810

Clip-on Headphones Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/clip-on-headphones-market-1739

Ev Traction Motor Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/ev-traction-motor-market-1708



About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: