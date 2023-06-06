New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pet Food Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465565/?utm_source=GNW





Major players, competitive intelligence, systems and technologies, market dynamics, and regional opportunities are discussed in detail.The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players.



The report presents a market analysis and estimates pet food’s compound annual growth rate (CAGR).



This report segments the global market by these geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. For market estimates, data is provided for 2022 as the base year, 2023, and forecast through year-end 2028.



The report also discusses the major players across each regional pet food market.Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global pet food market and current trends within the industry.



The report concludes with a particular focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market.



Report Includes:

- 51 tables and 51 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview and industry analysis of the global market for pet food

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

- Highlights of the upcoming market potential for pet food industry and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for pet food market, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by pet category, product type, distribution channel, and region

- A comparative study of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and industry value chain analysis considering both micro- and macro- environmental factors prevailing in the pet food market

- Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the market, with data analyses and growth forecasts through 2027

- Identification of major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, financial performance, segmental revenues, and operational integration

- Company profiles of the leading global players within the pet food industry, including American Nutrition Inc., Deuerer, Fromm Family Foods LLC, Mars Inc. and Wellness Pet Co.



Summary:

The global market for pet food reached $REDACTED billion in 2022.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion during the forecast period.



The global pet food market is a rapidly growing industry, driven by the increasing demand for pet ownership and the rising trend of the humanization of pets.Pet food is specialized for dogs, cats, birds, and fish.



The pet food industry offers various products, including dry, wet, and treats.



The pet food market is highly competitive, with key players including Nestlé Purina, Mars Petcare Inc., Hill’s Pet Nutrition Inc., Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., and Colgate-Palmolive Co. These companies have a significant share of the pet food market and constantly compete to gain a larger market share.



Pet food prices vary from company to company, with premium brands costing more than regular brands. Regarding revenue, Nestlé Purina, Mars Petcare Inc., and Hill’s Pet Nutrition Inc. are the top three companies in the pet food market. These companies also have the highest market share due to their strong brand recognition and vast distribution network.



The global pet food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% from 2023 to 2028.The pet food market is witnessing several trends, such as the increasing demand for organic and natural pet food, the rising trend of humanization of pets, and the growing popularity of raw pet food.



The market is also witnessing intense competition among key players, leading to the introduction of new and innovative products.



Overall, the pet food market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by the increasing demand for pet ownership and the rising trend of the humanization of pets. Key players in the market are expected to continue introducing new and innovative products to stay competitive.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465565/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________