New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Markets and Technologies for Inorganic Metal Finishing Processes" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01027112/?utm_source=GNW





Metal finishing includes many operations, including surface preparation, surface pretreatment and coating.The coating process may be organic, inorganic or hybrid.



This report emphasizes inorganic metal coating technologies, relevant strategies and products, and their respective global and regional markets.



The report is prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format; tables and figures are included to illustrate historical, current and future market scenarios.The report also covers leading companies with information on product types, business footprint, revenue, employee strength, etc.



We have also included a list of other companies in the global and regional markets with their product-related information. The report also covers recent patents in the inorganic metal finishing market, which represents a significant investment area for investors.



The report discusses the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the global and regional markets. Furthermore, the information also includes the impact of market dynamics for the short term and long term based on their relevancy and impact.



For market values, 2021 is considered the historic/base year, 2022 is an estimated year, and the market values are forecast through 2027. All market values are expressed in terms of millions of U.S. dollars.



Report Includes:

- 67 data tables and 29 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview and industry analysis of the global markets for inorganic metal finishing processes and technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global inorganic metal finishing market, and corresponding market share analysis based on technology type, type of process, subprocess, end-use industry, and region

- Identification of various new products and the technologies involved in metal finishing, and analysis of various applications of inorganic metal finishing coatings and the markets for such applications in the near to mid-term

- Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other region and industry specific macroeconomic variables that will influence this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to or in conjunction with their proprietary technologies, product launches, and other strategic advantages

- Analysis of the upcoming market opportunities in the metal finishing industry with a holistic review of value chain analysis and Porter’s five forces model analysis and considering both micro- and macro environmental factors prevailing in the market

- A relevant patent analysis with emphasis on emerging technologies and recently granted key patents in the global inorganic metal finishing industry

- Insight into the recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segments, increasing investment on research and development (R&D) activities, market growth strategies, and company revenue share analysis

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including A Brite Co. Inc., Atotech (MKS), OC Oerlikon Management AG, PLATIT AG, Rösler Surface Technology GmbH, Praxair S.T. Technology Inc. (Linde), Pioneer Metal Finishing



Summary:

Metal finishing is an integral part of the manufacturing process and is used at the end of the manufacturing process.Based on the application, various methods are involved, from electroplating to chemical washing.



The surface properties of base metal are modified using metal finishing processes, which impart a particular attribute to the surface. Specific surface properties, such as corrosion or oxidation resistance, color, attractive appearance, wear resistance, optical properties, electrical resistance, or thermal protection, are provided to the metal by thin films of material that can be bonded to the metals.



The markets for inorganic metal finishing processes and technologies have grown in recent years because these technologies improve a component’s corrosion or wear resistance capabilities and appearance and play a crucial role in the component’s performance.The growth of the metal finishing industry is attributed to the requirements of various applications of the features and products.



Typical industries in which metal finishing is very important include automotive, aerospace, electronics, and others.Automotive components can be subject to continuous wear and exposure to environmental elements; therefore, corrosion in components is guarded against through metal finishing.



Electroplating or coating is used to prevent direct contact with the surface of the metal to prevent failure parts.



Vapor deposition, including physical vapor deposition (PVD) and chemical vapor deposition (CVD), has significant applications in various end-use industries.The key reason for the increase in applications of PVD in cutting tools is that typical physical-vapor-deposition coatings are twenty times thinner than human hair.



Yet, they can drastically improve performance, boost reliability and extend the service life of tool and machine components.In addition to conventional PVD hard coatings, such as TiN (titanium nitride), so-called “tribological coatings” with optimized frictional properties have been developed recently.



These coatings protect highly stressed components that undergo sliding or rolling contact. They handle a range of applications in motorsports, fluid power, medical, and aerospace, including engine, transmission, pump, motor, and bearing components.



After COVID-19, companies engaged with a single industry focused on diversifying their business portfolio.Presently, metal finishing companies are focused on electric vehicles, aerospace, medical, solar panels, 3D printing, and others, as these industries are proliferating.



Furthermore, the companies are also looking for the applications of metal finishing.



The aerospace/defense sector is increasingly developing components of vehicles and equipment through 3D printing.Smoothening the fitting of these components requires metal finishing operations.



Therefore, countries with solid defense and aerospace industries are experiencing increased metal finishing business for the defense sector. However, it is limited to select countries with strong know-how in the 3D printing process.



The inorganic metal finishing market was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $REDACTED billion in 2027. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% from 2022 to 2027.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01027112/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________