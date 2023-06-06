New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive OEM Interior Coatings Market: By Application ; By Product Type, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2021–2022 And Forecasts To 2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465826/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

One of the most important parts of the automotive manufacturing industry is automotive OEM coatings. It serves the function of protection against the harsh environment. Automotive coatings are of the highest calibre and durability. Additionally, automotive coatings have excellent mechanical qualities to protect cars from chemical exposure and scratches. Interior automobile coatings provide the surface an aesthetic boost and add tangible qualities to exude comfort and luxury. The automotive coating is widely used in the automotive industry to enhance the vehicle’s appearance and performance. Water-based or solvent-based paints used to coat the outside of cars are referred to as automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings. They help make cars more durable, make them seem better, and shield them from harsh weather, powerful ultraviolet (UV) rays, chemical stains, and acid rain.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

The Automotive OEM Interior Coatings Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 5.2% in 203

Automotive OEM Interior Coatings Market is expected to surpass USD 5.10 billion by 2032 from USD 2.24 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 5.2% in the coming years, i.e., 2022-32. Due to rising per capita disposable income, particularly in Asia-developing Pacific’s economies like China, India, and Thailand, consumers are becoming more and more interested in automotive coatings, which is boosting the region’s automobile sales and fueling the expansion of the automotive OEM coatings market. Additionally, the market for automotive OEM coatings is expanding due to the escalating competition among major automotive players. In addition, the development of eco-friendly coatings and waterborne UV-curved technologies is anticipated to open up lucrative potential prospects for market participants.



AUTOMOTIVE OEM INTERIOR COATINGS MARKET: SEGMENTS

The Epoxy segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Automotive OEM Interior Coatings Market is categorized on the basis of Product Type into Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic and Other. Due to its unique qualities and advantages over other types of resin, epoxy resin has the highest market share in the Automotive OEM Interior Coatings market as of 2021. This market is predicted to expand over the coming years. It offers a wide range of qualities, including ease of processing, resistance to corrosion, and decreased sensitivity to heat, water, and other elements. Epoxy resins are also easier to produce, offer excellent adherence to many types of fibres, high strength, high mechanical qualities, and are therefore perfect for usage in Automotive OEM Interior Coatings. Therefore, it is highly likely that each of these variables will accelerate market expansion in the next years. clarity, stability, and real-time tracking.

The Passenger cars segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Automotive OEM Interior Coatings Market is categorized on the basis of Application into Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles and Other. In 2021, the market for automotive OEM Interior Coatings has the highest demand for the passenger automobile sector. Different kinds of single- and multi-component, solvent-borne and aqueous coatings are used to cover different substrates, like ABS and polycarbonate materials, in the interiors of passenger cars. They are used to cover a variety of interior components, including steering wheels, door trim, handles, instrument panels, speaker grills, armrests and armrest bezels, centre clusters, metre clusters, and instrument panels. Compared to the commercial and other vehicle segments, the demand for automotive OEM interior coatings from the passenger car segment is anticipated to rise at a faster rate after the recovery because of the shift in mobility preferences for personal modes of transportation in the wake of social distancing policies.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Growth Drivers

Rising Need for High-Quality Paints and Increased Use of Technological Advancements Is Driving Growth

Increasing Demand for Commercial Utility Vehicles Is Expected To Surge Demand



Restraint

Raw Material Price Volatility and Environmental Risks Is Likely To Hamper The Market Growth



AUTOMOTIVE OEM INTERIOR COATINGS MARKET:

Key Players

• BASF SE

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Axalta Coating Systems

• Fujikura Kasei Co. Ltd

• Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

• NB Coatings

• PPG Industries

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• KCC Corporation

• Other Prominent Players



AUTOMOTIVE OEM INTERIOR COATINGS MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Automotive OEM Interior Coatings Market Segments:

• By Product Type

o Epoxy

o Polyurethane

o Acrylic

o Other

• By Application

o Passenger Cars

o Light Commercial Vehicles

o Heavy Commercial Vehicles

o Other

• Automotive OEM Interior Coatings Market Dynamics

• Automotive OEM Interior Coatings Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



