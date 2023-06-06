SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions - June 6, 2023, at 14:00 EEST
SSH Communications Security Plc. has yesterday received the following notification:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Michael Kommonen
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 32981/5/4
Transaction date: 2023-06-05
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Name of the instrument: SSH Communications Security Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2023A
Nature of transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50000 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 50000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com