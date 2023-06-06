English Finnish

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions - June 6, 2023, at 14:00 EEST

SSH Communications Security Plc. has yesterday received the following notification:



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Teemu Tunkelo

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj

LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 32975/9/8

Transaction date: 2023-06-05

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Name of the instrument: SSH Communications Security Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2023A

Nature of transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50000 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 50000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com